Shafali Verma's explosive unbeaten 69 off 34 balls led India to a dominant 7-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the second T20I. India chased down the target of 129 in just 11.5 overs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Shafali Verma's Blitzkrieg Seals Victory

Shafali Verma produced a blistering unbeaten knock to power India to a comfortable chase of 129 in just 11.5 overs against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. India won by seven wickets and are now 2-0 up in the five-match series. The opener remained not out on 69 off 34 balls, smashing eleven fours and a six, as India cruised to the target with ease.

Smriti Mandhana provided brief support at the top but departed early after scoring 14 off 11 deliveries, with India losing their first wicket at 29.

Following Mandhana's dismissal, Jemimah Rodrigues, who had starred in the previous match also, joined Verma at the crease. The duo went on the offensive straight away, helping India race to 68 runs in the powerplay. Both batters attacked the bowlers with confidence and kept the run rate well above the required rate.

Verma and Rodrigues added 58 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed for 26 off 15 balls. Her innings included four boundaries and a six. There was no change in Verma's approach as she continued to play her natural attacking game. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur walked in after Rodrigues' dismissal but was cleaned up by Malki Madara when just one run was required for victory.

For Sri Lanka, Kavisha Dilhari, Kawya Kavindi and Malki Madara picked up a wicket each. Dilhari had figures of 1/15 in two overs, Madara returned 1/22 in 2.5 overs, while Kavindi picked 1/32 in her three overs.

India Restricts Sri Lanka to 128

Earlier, fine bowling spells from Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani helped India restrict Sri Lanka to 128/9 in 20 overs. India won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Early Wickets After Attacking Start

Pacer Kranti Gaud gave Team India a fine start, dismissing Sri Lanka opener Vishmi Gunaratne for a three-ball one, with a soft caught and bowled dismissal. Sri Lanka was 2/1 in one over. Following this, Hasini Perera and skipper Chamari Athapaththu showed some attacking intent, with Chamari unleashing a four and a six against Kranti in third over, looting 13 runs in total. Chamari looked in a delicate touch against pacers; however, a slower delivery from spinner Sneh Rana tempted the Lankan captain to go big, only to find Amanjot Kaur at long-off. Chamari was gone for a 24-ball 31, with three fours and two sixes. Sri Lanka was 38/2 in 5.3 overs.

Sri Lanka ended their powerplay at 39/2 in six overs, with Harshitha Samarawickrama (2*) and Hasini (11*) unbeaten.

Middle Overs Partnership

In the eighth over, Harshitha Madavi unleashed a hat-trick of fours against spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, bringing up the 50-run mark in 7.4 overs. The duo got a fine partnership going, ending the first half of the Sri Lanka innings at 66/2 in 10 overs, with Harshitha (15*) and Hasini (17*) unbeaten. However, another tame caught-and-bowled dismissal by Shree Charani sent Hasini packing for a 28-ball 22, with three fours. Sri Lanka was 82/3 in 12.5 overs.

Late Innings Collapse

Courtesy of a four from Harshitha, a loft over long-on, Sri Lanka reached the 100-run mark in 16.1 overs. There was no stopping Amanjot from being involved as she brilliantly ran out Harshitha for a 32-ball 33, with four boundaries. Sri Lanka was 104/4 in 16.2 overs. In the 18th over, Vaishnavi got her maiden international scalp, getting Nilakshi de Silva caught by Charani for three-ball two. Sri Lanka was five down at 109 in 17.1 overs.

Wickets kept coming for Team India, as Kavisha Dilhari (14 in 18 balls), was dismissed by Charani, with Amanjot once again providing an assist, while Vaisnavi removed Shashini Gimhani for a golden duck courtesy a fine catch by Smriti Mandhana at long-on. Sri Lanka was 122/7 in 19.2 overs. Kawya Kavindi and Kaushani Nuthyangana were also run out, with Sri Lanka ending their innings at 128/9 in 20 overs.

Charani (2/23) and Vaishnavi (2/31) were the pick of the bowlers for India, while Sneh and Kranti took a wicket each.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka Women 128/9 in 20 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 33, Chamari Athapaththu 31; Shree Charani 2/23) vs India Women 129/3 in 11.5 overs (Shafali Verma 69*, Jemimah Rodrigues 26; Kavisha Dilhari 1/15) (ANI)