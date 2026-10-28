Shadman Islam's unbeaten 99 leads Bangladesh to 213/3 on a rain-affected opening day of the first Test against West Indies in Mirpur. The hosts look to build a big total on Day 2 as the opener eyes his well-deserved century.

Bangladesh's Strong Start in Mirpur Test

Shadman Islam remained unbeaten on 99 as Bangladesh reached 213/3 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies in the ICC World Test Championship in Mirpur on Wednesday. After Bangladesh elected to bat, Shadman anchored the innings with a composed knock, negotiating the visitors' disciplined bowling attack and helping the hosts recover from early setbacks. He will resume on Day 2 just one run short of his century, with Bangladesh looking to build a substantial first-innings total.

Early Challenges and Partnerships

West Indies made an encouraging start, using seam movement and variable bounce to put the Bangladesh top order under pressure. Jayden Seales provided the first breakthrough when Tanzid Hasan edged a delivery outside off stump to Justin Greaves at slip, departing for seven. Shadman remained assured at the crease, rotating the strike and capitalising on loose deliveries. Mominul Haque, who scored 28, looked to take the attack to the bowlers but fell while attempting to step out against Jomel Warrican, hitting the ball straight to mid-off.

Shadman reached his 10th Test half-century in the 35th over, bringing up the milestone with a single off Seales. The opener continued to accumulate runs steadily as Bangladesh sought to regain control of the innings. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also showed positive intent but could not convert his start into a substantial score. Warrican claimed his second wicket when Shanto attempted a paddle sweep, missed the delivery and was given out leg-before-wicket for 19 after the West Indies successfully reviewed the on-field decision.

Progress and Final Day Interruptions

Towhid Hridoy then joined Shadman and helped stabilise the innings. Playing his first Test since making his debut in Harare in July, Hridoy adopted an attacking approach, finding boundaries and putting pressure back on the visitors. The pair guided Bangladesh to tea at 177/3, having added an unbroken 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Shadman was batting on 79, while Hridoy had contributed 36. Hridoy, who moved to 42, was later forced to leave the field on a stretcher after suffering calf cramps in the scorching conditions, interrupting Bangladesh's progress in the final session.

Shadman continued to bat with patience and determination, moving into the nineties as the hosts looked to strengthen their position. However, bad light brought a halt to play for around 50 minutes. Play resumed briefly before another interruption after just four overs brought the day's proceedings to an end. Bangladesh will resume on Day 2 at 213/3, with Shadman on 99 and the hosts aiming to turn their promising start into a commanding first-innings total. The second Test of the series is scheduled to be played in Sylhet from November 5 to 9. (ANI)