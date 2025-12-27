Local favourite Surya Charishma Tamiri and Tanvi Patri have entered the women's singles final of the Senior National Badminton Championships. In the men's singles, Rithvik Sanjeevi S and Bharat Raghav caused upsets to reach the summit clash.

Women's Singles

Local favourite Surya Charishma Tamiri and the up-and-coming Tanvi Patri set up a women's singles summit clash at the Senior National Badminton Championships in Vijayawada on Saturday after registering hard-fought wins over their respective opponents, as per a release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Surya Charishma, who had accounted for top seed Unnati Hooda in the quarterfinals, defeated world number 45 Rakshita Sree R 21-18, 18-21, 21-9, while Tanvi came from a game down to end the inspired run of Maharashtra' Shruti Mundada 18-21, 21-12, 21-15 to reach their first-ever senior nationals finals.

Earlier, Tanvi Sharma got the better of 10th seed Devika Sihag 21-11, 10-21, 21-10 in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Men's Singles

In the men's singles semifinals, 2024 Odisha Masters winner Rithvik Sanjeevi S saved a match point before upsetting top seed Kiran George 21-16, 17-21, 22-20 in an hour and eight minutes. Rithvik will now take on Bharat Raghav, who upset second seed M Tharun 21-17, 11-21, 21-11 in 55 minutes.

Mixed Doubles

In the mixed doubles semifinals, top seed Ashith Surya and Amrutha P fought back after a disastrous opening game to beat third seeds Deep Rambhiya and Sonali Mirkhelkar 8-21, 21-18, 21-18 while second seeds Sathwik Reddy K and Radhika Sharma defeated Nitin Kumar and Kanika Kanwal 21-13, 21-14.

Women's Doubles

The women's doubles final will witness a clash of former national champions as third seeds Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K defeated Vennala K and Reshika U 21-11, 21-15 while second seeds Priya Devi KOnjengban and Shruti Mishra overcame the challenge from eighth seed Aparna Balan and Simran Singhi 21-19, 21-14. (ANI)