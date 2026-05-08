Sanjay Bangar praises PBKS all-rounder Cooper Connolly for his consistency and game awareness. This comes as Connolly scores his maiden IPL ton (107*) in a losing effort against SRH, becoming the youngest overseas batter to hit an IPL century.

Bangar Praises Connolly's Consistency

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar has praised young Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly for his growing consistency and clear understanding of his batting strengths in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Punjab Kings (PBKS). Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert Bangar highlighted Connolly's immediate impact and maturity at the top level, noting that the youngster has adapted quickly to the demands of the shortest format. "He made an immediate impact for Punjab Kings, starting from his very first game against GT with a useful knock. Since then, he has been fairly consistent, and while a few failures are expected in T20 cricket, his overall contribution has been solid," Bangar said.

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He also pointed out Connolly's ability to identify and stick to his scoring zones, particularly his preference for shots through the offside. "He understands his scoring areas well, prefers playing through the offside, and backs his strengths. That is always encouraging to see in a young batter developing his all-round game," he added.

Connolly's Maiden Ton in Vain as PBKS Lose to SRH

Meanwhile, the Punjab-based franchise suffered their third defeat on the trot in IPL 2026 when they failed to chase down a 236-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday despite an unbeaten ton by Cooper Connolly. Playing just his 10th IPL match, Connolly hit his maiden T20 century at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, but could not take his side past the winning line. The 22-year-old also became the youngest overseas batter to hit an IPL century. He made 107 not out off 59 balls with the help of seven fours and eight sixes. He has made 377 runs for PBKS and is the leading run-scorer for the franchise so far.

SRH's Dominant Batting Performance

SRH posted a massive 235/4, powered by fifties from Heinrich Klaasen (69*) and Ishan Kishan (55), along with quick starts from Head and Abhishek. Chahal was the only bowler who stood out for PBKS with the figures of 1/32 in 4 overs.

SRH Bowling Thwarts PBKS Chase

Coming to SRH's bowling, Pat Cummins rotated his bowlers effectively to ensure PBKS never gained the momentum needed for a miracle. Cummins (2/34), Shivang Kumar (2/45), Sakib Hussain (1/40) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1/11 in 2 overs) were the wicket takers for the hosts. (ANI)