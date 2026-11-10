Hockey India has announced its squad for the 2026 Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal. Led by Salima Tete, the defending champions aim to secure a third consecutive title after their recent historic Asian Games gold medal victory.

Hockey India Announces Squad for 2026 Asian Champions Trophy

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026, scheduled to be held from November 19 to 28 at the newly built International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal. Midfielder Salima Tete will continue to lead the Indian team, playing its first international tournament after the historic gold medal triumph at the Asian Games in Japan last month.

The hosts will enter the tournament as defending champions and three-time winners, having secured the title in 2016, 2023 and 2024. India will be aiming to continue their impressive run and complete a hat-trick of titles, while building on the confidence gained from their Asian Games success. The six-team competition will feature India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea. Like India, South Korea has also won the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy three times. The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with each team playing the other five once. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

Coaching Strategy and Tournament Schedule

“This is the moment I want to give other players the chance to showcase their talent on the international stage. Some players will be playing in different positions than they normally do, so that I can see how they perform in a different role,” said Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne. “We are excited to play in front of the home crowd and finish the year well.”

The opening day will see Asia’s top-ranked team China take on Thailand in the tournament opener, while India will begin their campaign against Malaysia following the opening ceremony on the same day. The Indian team will then face South Korea on November 21, Thailand on November 22, China on November 24 and Japan on November 25. The semi-finals will be played on November 27 and the medal matches on November 28.

Leadership and Expectations

With the home crowd behind them, the Indian team will look to deliver another strong performance and continue their winning momentum. “The Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 is an important opportunity for our team to carry forward the momentum of their historic Asian Games triumph,” said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey. “Playing in front of home supporters will be a great motivation, and I am confident the players will put up a strong performance and make the country proud.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also wished the team success in the tournament. “We are delighted that Madhya Pradesh is set to host some of Asia’s finest hockey teams. Our women’s team has had an outstanding year, highlighted by their Asian Games gold medal, and this tournament offers another opportunity to showcase their quality. As defending champions, the team will be determined to maintain its winning momentum. We look forward to an exciting competition and strong support from hockey fans across Madhya Pradesh,” said the Secretary General.

Full Squad Announcement

Here’s the full squad: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Jyoti, Jyoti Singh, Sushila Chanu, Lalthantluangi, Pooja Sahoo, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Sakshi Rana, Baljeet Kaur, Ishika, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan. (ANI)

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