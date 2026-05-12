Olympian Sakshi Malik backs Vinesh Phogat's comeback bid, urging the WFI and government to allow her in the 2026 trials. She stated that rules should encourage mothers in sports, not create barriers, amid Vinesh's dispute with the federation.

Sakshi Malik's Appeal for Vinesh Phogat

Indian Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik on Tuesday came out in support of fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat, urging the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the government to allow the three-time Olympian to participate in trials of the Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026 in Gonda and continue her comeback bid.

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In a video message shared on social media platform X, Sakshi said rules should encourage women athletes to return to competitive sport after motherhood rather than create barriers against them. "For the past few days, the media has wanted to know my views on Vinesh's trials. I have been thinking for the past 2-3 days because Vinesh is a member of a party, and I have nothing to do with any party," Sakshi said.

"I can give many such examples where the sports federations of other countries make the rules easier for their players so that even after becoming a mother, women can play for the country and win medals. Whereas our federation implements such rules two days before, so that Vinesh cannot make a comeback," she said

The Rio Olympics bronze medallist appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the WFI to permit Vinesh to take part in the trials. "I request the honourable Prime Minister, the honourable Sports Minister, and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to take the trial of Vinesh. So that they can also win medals for the country and make the country proud. This will set such an example that even after becoming a mother, women can play for their country, win medals, and make the country proud," Sakshi said.

Vinesh Phogat's Dispute with WFI

The statement comes amid an escalating dispute between Vinesh and the WFI over her eligibility to compete in the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda. On Monday, Vinesh alleged in a post on X that despite receiving written clearance from the International Testing Agency (ITA) to resume competition from January 1, 2026, she was not allowed to complete verification or access the training hall at the tournament venue. "I don't want any special privileges, I just want to compete on merit," Vinesh wrote.

WFI's Allegations

Earlier, the WFI had issued a show-cause notice to the wrestler, accusing her of indiscipline, anti-doping violations, breach of return-to-competition procedures and irregularities during selection trials in March 2024. The federation also termed her disqualification from the women's 50kg gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics after failing to make weight as a "national embarrassment".

The 31-year-old had announced retirement after the Paris Games setback before reversing her decision in December last year, targeting a return ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. (ANI)