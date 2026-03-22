South Africa defeated New Zealand by 19 runs in the 4th T20I to level the series 2-2. Connor Esterhuizen's 57 helped SA post 164/5. Spinners Keshav Maharaj and debutant Prenelan Subrayen then triggered a collapse to bowl NZ out for 145.

South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj praised his team's performance after their victory over New Zealand in the fourth T20I, highlighting the youthful squad's energy and hunger.

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Superb bowling performance from South Africa cruised them to a 19-run victory over New Zealand in the fourth T20I on Sunday as they level the series 2-2 at the Sky Stadium, in Wellington, making the final and fifth fixture the series decider. He lauded the adaptability of the players, the calmness despite dropped catches, and the impressive debut of Prenelan Subrayen, who took two wickets, calling it a "fantastic" response after three games. Maharaj and Subrayen, with their spin, were outstanding. The spin duo were the ones who brought South Africa right into the game with wickets as well as choking the runs.

'A Lot of Good Energy': Maharaj

"There was a lot of good energy and a little bit of hunger within the group, and we showed that. It is a young team that is finding its way in international cricket, but to see the response after three games is superb. I think the way the debutant (Subrayen) took two wickets was fantastic. There were dropped catches, but there was no panic. There were no pre-planned ideas coming in, and the guys just adapted," Maharaj said

Match Recap: Esterhuizen Stars, Kiwis Collapse

South Africa's Connor Esterhuizen starred with a quick-fire maiden half-century, scoring 57 off just 33 balls, helping his side post a competitive total of 164/5 after electing to bat.

New Zealand looked in control midway through their chase, reaching 88/3 in 10 overs, seemingly on course to seal the series. However, a dramatic collapse saw them lose wickets in quick succession, eventually being bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs. (ANI)