Cricket South Africa has announced a packed 2026-27 home season. The Proteas will host Australia, Bangladesh, and England for multi-format series, including Test matches crucial for their ICC World Test Championship title defence.
South Africa's 2026/27 season is set to start with a multi-format series against Australia, starting with a three-match ODI series from September 24 to 30, followed by a three-match Test series between the two sides that contested the last World Test Championship final. South Africa secured the title in June with a five-wicket victory over Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground.
In November, Bangladesh will tour South Africa for an all-format series comprising two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is, with the opening Test scheduled at the Wanderers Stadium from November 15.
The home season will conclude with a multi-format tour by England, featuring three Tests beginning December 17 and three ODIs.
South Africa men's senior team home schedule for the 2026/27 season
South Africa vs Australia
ODI series
1st ODI - 24 September 2026, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban
2nd ODI - 27 September 2026, DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
3rd ODI - 30 September 2026, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
Test series
1st Test - 9-13 October 2026, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban
2nd Test - 18-22 October 2026, Dafabet St George's Park, Gqeberha
3rd Test - 27-31 October, World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
South Africa vs Bangladesh
Test series
1st Test - 15-19 November 2026, DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
2nd Test - 23-27 November 2026, SuperSport Park, Centurion
ODI Series
1st ODI - 1 December 2026, Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London
2nd ODI - 4 December 2026, Dafabet St George's Park, Gqeberha
3rd ODI - 7 December 2026, World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
T20I series
1st T20I - 10 December 2026, Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
2nd T20I - 12 December 2026, Willowmoore Park, Benoni
3rd T20I - 13 December 2026, SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa vs England
Test series
1st Test - 17-21 December 2026, DP World Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Johannesburg
2nd Test - 26-30 December 2026, SuperSport Park, Centurion
3rd Test - 3-7 January 2027, World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
ODI series
1st ODI - 10 January 2027, Boland Park, Paarl
2nd ODI - 13 January 2027, Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein
3rd ODI - 15 January 2027, Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein.
