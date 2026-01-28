South Africa ended an eight-match winless T20I run by crushing the West Indies by nine wickets in the first T20I. Skipper Aiden Markram's career-best 86* led the chase, while George Linde was Player of the Match for his 3/25.

South Africa crushed the West Indies by nine wickets in the first T20I at Boland Park in Paarl on Tuesday.

South Africa ended their eight-match winless run in T20Is outside of World Cups with a commanding win over the West Indies to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Proteas skipper Aiden Markram, coming off a hundred in the recently concluded SA20, starred with a career-best unbeaten 86 to guide his side over the line.

West Indies Post Competitive Total

The West Indies put up a solid fight, scoring 173/7 after being sent in to bat. Shimron Hetmyer (48) and Rovman Powell (29*) formed a crucial 74-run partnership, breathing life into the West Indies' innings.

George Linde was the standout performer for South Africa, claiming 3 for 25 and earning the Player of the Match award.

South Africa's Dominant Chase

In reply, South Africa cruised to a nine-wicket victory, chasing down the West Indies' total of 173-7 with 13 balls to spare.

Markram Stars with Career-Best Knock

Markram led the charge with a career-best, unbeaten 86 off 47 balls, including nine boundaries and three sixes.

He was ably supported by Lhuan-dre Pretorius (44) and Ryan Rickelton (40*).

Markram, along with Rickelton, formed an unbeaten 93-run partnership for the second wicket.

This win gives South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

This also marked their largest T20I win against West Indies in terms of wickets.

'A Proper Team Performance': Markram

"To be honest, the boys were very good in all departments, and it's nice to start a series on a note like that. It was a proper team performance with the ball, and then with the bat, it didn't need to be too much because the two guys who got in made it count on what turned out to be a very good wicket," Markram said after the match.

