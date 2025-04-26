Image Credit : ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) young batter Ayush Mhatre was among the picks by Ravi Shastri as the next big thing. Former Team India head coach was left in awe of Mhatre’s shot selections in his IPL debut match against strong Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack, adding that the Mumbai batter has a great future and has a long way to go.

“The shots, the three shots that Ayush Mhatre played against the Mumbai Indians the other night in Mumbai... The way he took off, unbelievable shots for a 17-year-old, against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up to come out and express himself in that fashion caught everyone's eye."

“I think Ayush Mhatre has got a future. When I look at him, some of the shots he played, I think this guy, if he's handled properly and is with the right kind of people, he is someone who can go a long way." he added.

Ayush Mhatre came in as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to injury, and scored 32 and 28 against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mhatre was called up for mid-season trials and joined the CSK squad ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.