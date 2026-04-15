Roundglass Tennis Academy's Puneeth M won the singles title at the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships. This victory secured his qualification for the 14 & Under Wimbledon and a spot on the ITF Asian 14 & Under Touring Team.

Puneeth M Dominates at ITF Asia Championships

Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete Puneeth M has capped off a phenomenal campaign at the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships Finals in Colombo, Sri Lanka. According to a release, the young prodigy showcased his dominance on the continental stage, capturing the singles championship in Week 1 and finishing as the doubles runner-up in Week 2 on Monday.

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Following his stellar performances against the best players in the region, Puneeth has officially secured his qualification for the 14 & Under Wimbledon tournament. In addition to this historic milestone, he has earned a highly coveted spot on the ITF Asian 14 & Under Touring Team that will compete across Europe later this year.

Singles Victory and National Recognition

During the opening week's singles final, the second-seeded Puneeth delivered a commanding performance to defeat Hong Kong's Him Wong to clinch the title, a victory that helped India finish at the top of the overall country standings. He currently holds the All-India No. 1 rank in the AITA Boys Under-14 standings.

Roundglass Academy: A Hub for Indian Tennis Talent

The Roundglass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh continues to emerge as a premier hub for elite and emerging Indian talent. Along with Puneeth and recent Junior Davis Cup team selectee Ribhav Saroha, the academy is the training base for current singles No. 1 Sumit Nagal and doubles No. 1 Yuki Bhambri. Former India women's singles No. 1 Karman Kaur Thandi, former India junior No. 1 Hitesh Chauhan, and former India junior No. 4 Arjun Rathi all represent Roundglass Tennis Academy.