Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) is touring Kenya to compete in the Sikh Union Club Nairobi Centenary Celebrations Hockey Tournament 2026 from May 1-9. The tour offers international exposure to the academy's athletes against diverse teams.

Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) is set to embark on an exciting international tour as they travel to Kenya to participate in the Sikh Union Club Nairobi Centenary Celebrations Hockey Tournament 2026 which is scheduled from tomorrow, May 1 to May 9 at Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya.

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Historic Centenary Celebration

The prestigious tournament marks the 100-year anniversary of the historic Sikh Union Club. Celebrating a century of rich sporting heritage, the club holds immense significance in the global hockey landscape for its foundational role in developing the sport in East Africa and producing a legendary pipeline of Olympians for the Kenyan national team.

The event will feature a highly competitive lineup of teams, providing the RGHA athletes with an invaluable opportunity to showcase their talent on an international stage and gain crucial exposure against diverse playing styles.

Following a string of impressive performances on the domestic circuit--including multiple recent national camp call-ups, a strong RGHA squad has been selected for the Kenya tour. The team is geared up for a demanding schedule of fixtures that will test their skills, resilience, and tactical adaptability in a vibrant, international hockey environment.

Tournament Schedule

According to the official tournament schedule, Roundglass Hockey Academy will kick off their campaign against Select U23 on May 1. This will be followed by the match against Satellites on May 2. The squad will then face the Niger Flickers on May 4, before concluding their group-stage matches with two highly anticipated clashes against the host club Sikh Union Nairobi and London Sikh Union, on May 6 and 7 respectively.

RGHA Squad

RGHA Squad for Sikh Union Club Nairobi Centenary Celebrations Hockey Tournament 2026 Goalkeepers: Jashandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh Defenders: Prince Singh, Amandeep Singh, Dilavarpreet Singh Midfielders: Sunny Singh, Damanpreet Singh, Varinder Singh, Arshpreet Singh, Damandeep Singh, Om Rajnesh Saini Forwards: Gurwinder Singh, Sukhmanpreet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Jarman Singh, Razzaq Ali, Jobanpreet Singh, Anurag Singh. (ANI)