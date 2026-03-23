Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a positive update on his recovery from a hamstring injury, stating he is 'getting better every day.' The Al-Nassr star was injured last month and subsequently missed out on Portugal's pre-World Cup friendlies.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has given fans a hopeful update on his recovery, posting on X that he is "getting better every day." Getting better every day 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/6z0WCE8yMg — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 23, 2026

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Ronaldo's Hamstring Injury

Last month, Ronaldo, who is the skipper of Al-Nassr, suffered a hamstring injury during their Saudi Pro League match against Al-Fayha, according to Goal.com.

The Saudi club confirmed Ronaldo's injury, stating that he has begun his recovery. In an official statement, Al-Nassr said, "Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al Fayha. He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day."

While the club provided information about the injury, they did not specify a timeline for his return to action. The 41-year-old forward had to leave the field late in the game against Al-Fayha, clearly in pain. Although the Saudi side claimed all three points, it was a frustrating night for the Portuguese forward, who had earlier missed a penalty in the 12th minute. He signalled to the bench and was substituted by Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 81st minute.

Misses Portugal Friendlies

Meanwhile, Ronaldo missed out due to an injury, while Manchester City star Bernardo Silva also failed to make the cut as Portugal's manager, Roberto Martinez, announced the squad for pre-FIFA World Cup friendlies on Friday. The coach clarified that Ronaldo missed out due to a "minor muscle injury" and Silva's absence is a "technical decision".

Portugal plays Mexico on March 28 at Azteca Banorte Stadium, on March 28 while they will play the USA on March 31 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (ANI)