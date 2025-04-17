Rohit Sharma has a great IPL record while playing at Wankhede Stadium, amassing 2543 runs, including a century, at an average of 34.36 in 88 matches.
While Mumbai Indians’ star batter has a good record at Wankhede Stadium, let’s take a look at his top 5 knocks at his home ground.
Rohit Sharma registered his first century at Wankhede against Chennai Super Kings, scoring 105 off 63 balls, but it came in a losing cause.
Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 87 off 48 balls against CSK to guide MI to a total of 164/4, which was successfully defended by the bowlers.
Rohit Sharma played a brilliant innings of 79 off 39 balls against KXIP, taking MI to a total of 174/4 before bowlers bundled out visitors for 170.
Rohit Sharma scored 74 off 50 balls and formed a 132-run stand for the 3rd wicket with Dinesh Karthik (86) to power MI to 209/5 against Delhi Daredevils.
