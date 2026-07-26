Indian weightlifter Chanambam Rishikanta Singh won a silver medal in the men's 60kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He thanked his supporters and vowed to continue working hard to win more medals for the country.

Indian weightlifter Chanambam Rishikanta Singh expressed delight after winning the silver medal in the men's 60kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday. He thanked the Indian Weightlifting Federation, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and everyone who supported the sport while vowing to continue working hard and win more medals for the country. Rishikanta's silver medal marked India's first at the ongoing Games, while it was the second overall after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar's bronze medal earlier.

Speaking to ANI, Rishikanta Singh expressed delight after winning the silver medal, thanking the Indian Weightlifting Federation, the Sports Minister and everyone who supported the sport, saying their backing played a key role in helping him bring home the medal. "I am very happy. I want to express my gratitude to the Indian Weightlifting Federation and the Sports Minister; everyone provided immense support for the sport, enabling us to bring home this medal today. I am very happy and want to give credit to everyone involved," he said.

Competition Results

Rishikanta finished with a combined total of 264kg (121kg snatch + 143kg clean and jerk), while Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan claimed the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 273kg (121kg snatch + 152kg clean and jerk). Kenya's Joshua Mboya took bronze with 260kg (115kg + 145kg), according to ESPN.

Snatch and Clean & Jerk Breakdown

The Indian lifter made a strong start in the snatch, successfully clearing 116kg before improving to 119kg. On his final attempt, Rishikanta lifted 121kg to break the Commonwealth Games snatch record and set a new personal best. Kasdan, however, matched the 121kg effort moments later, leaving the two lifters tied at the top after the opening discipline.

In the clean and jerk, Rishikanta safely opened with a successful lift of 143kg to take the overall lead temporarily with a total of 264kg. Kasdan responded by clearing 145kg and then 149kg to move ahead with 270kg, putting the pressure back on the Indian. Needing 151kg on his final attempt to reclaim the lead, Rishikanta completed the clean but was unable to lock out the jerk, ending his challenge for gold. Kasdan then capped off a dominant performance by lifting 152kg in his final clean and jerk attempt to register a Games record total of 273kg.

Future Aspirations

While pleased with his record-breaking snatch, he admitted he was disappointed with his clean and jerk performance due to a knee issue. Looking ahead, Rishikanta said he is determined to improve and aims to win a medal at the 2026 Asian Games. "I am not too satisfied because it did not go as good as I trained for in the clean and jerk, though the snatch went quite well; I actually set a record in the snatch but struggled a bit with the clean and jerk due to a knee issue. I am confident I will bring home medals in future competitions. I will aim to win a medal at the Asian Games. I will give it my absolute best," Rishikanta said. (ANI)