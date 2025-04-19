Rishabh Pant: 5 key factors behind LSG skipper's struggle in IPL 2025

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant has struggled to perform in the IPL 2025, scoring just 106 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 15.14 in 8 matches.
Rishabh Pant has not been up to his best in the ongoing IPL season. Here are 5 reasons why LSG is struggling to make an impact.
Rishabh Pant not only has the pressure of his price tag of INR 27 crore, but also captaincy pressure which seems to be affecting his natural game.
Rishabh Pant is known for his unorthodox batting, but his tendency to play high-risky shots early in the innings has often led to his downfall.
Rishabh Pant’s inability to rotate strike and score runs have been cause of concern, as he has been dismissed while going for a big shot.
Rishabh Pant did not receive enough game time before IPL 2025, as he was dropped from the T20I squad and warming the bench during ODIs against England and Champions Trophy.
One of the reasons for Pant’s struggle in IPL 2025 is his inability to adapt to varying pitch conditions across venues, especially on slower pitches.
