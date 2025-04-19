English

Rishabh Pant: 5 key factors behind LSG skipper's struggle in IPL 2025

sports Apr 19 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant has struggled to perform in the IPL 2025, scoring just 106 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 15.14 in 8 matches.

Image credits: ANI
Pant’s struggle with form

Rishabh Pant has not been up to his best in the ongoing IPL season. Here are 5 reasons why LSG is struggling to make an impact.

Image credits: Getty
1. Captaincy pressure

Rishabh Pant not only has the pressure of his price tag of INR 27 crore, but also captaincy pressure which seems to be affecting his natural game.

Image credits: ANI
2. Playing high-risk shots

Rishabh Pant is known for his unorthodox batting, but his tendency to play high-risky shots early in the innings has often led to his downfall.

Image credits: ANI
3. Poor strike rotation

Rishabh Pant’s inability to rotate strike and score runs have been cause of concern, as he has been dismissed while going for a big shot.

Image credits: ANI
4. Lack of game time before IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant did not receive enough game time before IPL 2025, as he was dropped from the T20I squad and warming the bench during ODIs against England and Champions Trophy.

Image credits: ANI
5. Inability to adapt to pitch conditions

One of the reasons for Pant’s struggle in IPL 2025 is his inability to adapt to varying pitch conditions across venues, especially on slower pitches.

Image credits: ANI

