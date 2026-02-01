Indian cricketer and Mumbai Pickle Power co-owner Rishabh Pant delighted fans with his presence at the World Pickleball League. He cheered for his team, interacted with kids, and created a memorable spectacle despite the team's on-court loss.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's presence delighted the Mumbai Pickle Power at the Jio World Garden in the World Pickleball League (WPBL) on Tuesday, as the team produced a valiant show in their fixture against the Rajasthan Titans, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pant, co-owner of the Mumbai Pickle Power, was on a roll as he supported the team alongside 150+ kids and supporters, turning the venue into an unprecedented spectacle in the second season of the WPBL. The ace athlete engaged delightfully with scores of overjoyed children, who secured his autographs, turning this into one of the most memorable days in recent WPBL history.

On-Court Action

On the court, Mumbai endured a fairly challenging day, emerging victorious only in the men's singles fixture, where Max Green won by 22-19 against Jack Foster. The mixed doubles match was a rather evenly contested face-off, though, as the duo of Amanda Hendry and Trinh Linh Giang were pushed to the tilt, with Brandon and Glauka Carvajal Lane falling short by merely 15-11 eventually.

Pant's Support a Morale Booster

Despite the performances, Mumbai Pickle Power would gain significant heart from Pant's presence and the way he cheerfully interacted with the franchise's faithful on the sidelines of the game.

Mumbai Pickle Power have harboured an organic supporter base over the last couple of seasons of the WPBL, and Pant's arrival skyrocketed their enthusiasm to stratospheric levels, producing a holistically pleasing experience for the masses involved.

Upcoming Fixtures

Mumbai Pickle Power will play their next game against Pune United on February 5. Rajasthan Titans will lock horns with the Bengaluru Jawans tomorrow.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Pickle Power 1 - 4 Rajasthan Titans.