India’s Ridhima Dilawari was the last player standing in the exciting knockout contest, bagging the top prize of USD 4000 by beating Pranavi Urs. Meanwhile, Finnish golfer Sanaa Nuutinen's team won the Hero Pro-Am.

Played over a knockout format for a total prize purse of USD 10000, India’s Ridhima Dilawari was the last player standing in the exciting contest and bagged the top prize of USD 4000 by beating Asian Games gold medallist and Hero MotoCorp’s brand ambassador Pranavi Urs, who took home USD 2000, according to a release.

HWIO defending champion Shannon Tan and Chiara Tamburlini were the losing semi-finalists. The trio of Vani Kapoor, Liz Young and Diksha Dagar, also a Hero MotoCorp brand ambassador, featured in the round of eight.

The round of 8 was played from a spot 90 yards from the hole, and each player had 60 seconds to hit up to nine shots to earn points. The semi-final required hits from 100 yards and it required six shots from a player to be eligible for points without a time limit. In the final, the players needed six shots to earn points, again without a time limit, but the distance was from 110 yards.

Hero Pro-Am

Meanwhile, Finnish golfer Sanaa Nuutinen set the tone for a successful outing at HWIO by winning the Hero Pro-Am. Paired with amateurs Devendar Pal Singh, Satnam Arora and Gurnam Arora, Sanaa, who has featured on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and LPGA, guided her team to the top spot with a combined score of 34-under.

Two-time LET winner, Diksha Dagar, who will be one of India’s key challengers at the DLF Golf and Country Club this week, took the second spot with Hero MotoCorp’s CEO Harshavardhan Chitale, Veenu Bansal, and Inderjit Singh at 30-under.

The team of Chiara Tamburlini, the 2024 LET order of merit winner, Naresh Kumar, Raj Arora and Anish Sharma finished at 30-under as well, but lost to Diksha’s team on countback.

Among the spot prizes through the day, Kundan Kumar won the straight drive on Hole 1 with his shot landing on line. Hole 5 was the setting for closest to the pin, and Sachin Anand was the winner as he landed the ball at 12 feet, 3 inches.

There was another opportunity on Hole 16, and Kabul Chawla won this closest to pin, the ball landing within 8 feet.

The Kingfisher Long Drive evoked a lot of interest on Hole 15, and Nandita Kumar was the top name among women with a drive of 201 yards. Saurabh Uppal drove the ball to 259 yards to win among men.