Ridhima Dilawari carded a 3-under 69 to take a commanding four-shot lead at 5-under after two rounds at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens. Amateur Zara Anand is second, while Jahanvi Bakshi and Amandeep Drall are tied for third in Ahmedabad.

Ridhima Dilawari closed the second day with a bogey, but before that, she produced four birdies in a row, helping her to a round of 3-under 69 to go with her first round score of 70 at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens. Ridhima, who last won at Zion Hills Country Club in Bengaluru in July 2025, is now 5-under for two rounds and extended her lead over the field from one shot to four shots.

Lying second is amateur Zara Anand (72-71) at 1-under 143. Jahanvi Bakshi (73-71), whose eagle on the Par-5 fifth made up for the bogeys on the second and the fourth, picked up one shot on the Par-3 11th and carded 1-under 71 to be Tied-third alongside Amandeep Drall (72-72).

Dilawari in Command as Field Competes for Places

For the present, Ridhima, who has been dividing her time between the Hero WPG Tour and the IGPL, seems to have built a big lead of four shots, but behind her, there are as many as eight players within three shots of each other.

Amandeep Drall Falters Late

Amandeep seemed to be headed for a good day as she had four birdies against two bogeys through 17 holes. She ran into trouble on the last hole, and the double bogey dropped her to even par for the second straight day.

Lavanya Gupta's Remarkable Comeback

Amateur Lavanya Gupta had a roller-coaster of a day. She began with a nightmarish start, with two bogeys and a double bogey in a row on the first three holes. She recovered with birdies on the fourth, fifth and the eighth, but another bogey on the ninth meant she turned in 2-over. Four birdies and no bogeys on the back nine gave her a superb 70 after a 75 in the first round. She was in a tie for fifth place with Nayanika Sanga (73-72) a 1-over 145 each.

Rounding out the Leaderboard

Vani Kapoor and Saanvi Somu shot a second straight 73 each and were tied seventh alongside Sneha Singh (71-75), who slipped in the second round.

Amateur Janneya A Dasanniee (79-72), Rhea Purvi (76-75) and Lavanya Jadon (75-76) rounded off the Top-10 as they were tied tenth at 7-over 151. Last week's winner, Jasmine Shekar (79-74), was Tied-17th.

The cut fell at 159, and 27 players made it to the final round. (ANI)