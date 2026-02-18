Former captain Ricky Ponting slams Australia's 'really poor campaign' at the T20 World Cup. He highlighted the loss to Zimbabwe as the pivotal moment that cost them the tournament, leading to their surprise group-stage elimination.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has expressed disappointment over Australia's performance at the T20 World Cup, saying it has been "a really poor campaign". Australia have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup after the Zimbabwe vs Ireland group-stage match was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday. The group-stage elimination came as a major surprise for one of the tournament favourites.

'That's our World Cup gone'

"It's been a really poor campaign, it has to be said," Ponting said in the most recent episode of ICC Review. "They had some injury concerns at the start with (Josh) Hazlewood and (Pat) Cummins being ruled out, and then Tim David not available right at the start as well. But I think just losing to Zimbabwe as they did, that's going to be the game that they're going to think back and think like that's our World Cup gone, there and then," he said.

"I think looking at the pool before the start of the tournament, I felt Sri Lanka would be difficult to beat at home, and that's certainly the way it turned out. They played really well against Australia. That was an amazing run chase when you look at it. That sort of score is never an easy one to chase down. But to think that Zimbabwe outplayed Australia in an ICC event, it's those opportunities that you can't afford to give up in a tournament like this," he added.

Ponting on friendly banter

Ponting also lightheartedly shared he had been on the receiving end of some banter as a result of Australia's exit from the tournament.

"I've had a fair bit of ribbing, it has to be said, from a lot of Indian friends of mine over the last few days, but that's part and parcel," said Ponting. "You take the good with the bad, and more often than not, I've been able to be the one who's been able to send a cheeky message back and forth myself - but certainly not in this tournament," he added.

Looking to end on a positive note

The Mitchell Marsh-led side will look to end their campaign on a positive note when they face Oman in their final group stage match on February 20 in Pallekele. (ANI)