Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) won the Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement 2025. Its goalkeeper, Princedeep Singh, was named Upcoming Player of the Year, highlighting the academy's success in grassroots development.

RGHA Bags Top Honours at Hockey India Awards

Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) has been honoured with the prestigious Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement 2025 at the 8th Hockey India Annual Awards, recognising its monumental contribution to grassroots development and the revival of hockey in Punjab.

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Goalkeeper Princedeep Singh Named Upcoming Player of the Year

Adding to the academy's stellar evening, RGHA's rising star and goalkeeper Princedeep Singh was conferred with the Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2025 (Men - U21). This award cements his status as one of the country's brightest young talents.

The prestigious President Award was presented by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya. It was proudly received on behalf of the academy by a distinguished delegation of hockey stalwarts and Roundglass leadership, including Sarpal Singh, Founding Director of Roundglass Sports; Rajinder Singh, Technical Lead of Roundglass Hockey Academy (Olympian & Dronacharya Awardee); Ashfaque Ullah Khan, Senior Lead of Hockey Operations at Roundglass; and Harbinder Singh, Three-time Olympic Medallist.

Reviving the Golden Era of Punjab Hockey

Reflecting on the achievement, Sarpal Singh, Founding Director of Roundglass Sports, said, "This award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to reviving the golden era of Punjab hockey. Over the years, we have poured our hearts into creating world-class infrastructure and providing holistic, grassroots-level development across Punjab's districts. To see our young athletes excelling and our academy being recognised by Hockey India validates our mission. It fuels our passion to continue transforming the sporting landscape and nurturing talent that will make India proud on the global stage."

Commitment to Nurturing Talent

Princedeep Singh, who joined the academy in 2022, has consistently impressed between the posts. His steady progression, which recently earned him a spot in the Indian Men's Hockey Team for the FIH Men's Junior World Cup and the senior setup, showcases the high-performance pathway created by RGHA.

The Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement highlights Roundglass Sports' commitment to nurturing world-class talent and building sustainable sporting ecosystems. Through its extensive network of grassroots and development centres, RGHA provides top-tier coaching, international-level infrastructure, and holistic wellbeing programs to young athletes across the region. (ANI)