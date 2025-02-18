FC Barcelona: Messi records that Lamine Yamal could break at club

Sports
Leo Messi, regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, has set a number of records during his illustrious career, and most were achieved during his time at Barcelona.
As Lamine Yamal has started to make his mark at Barcelona, comparisons to Messi are inevitable. Now, many believe Yamal has the potential to break some of Messi’s iconic records.
Messi, when he made his debut, he was the youngest Barcelona player to do so. This record was then bettered by Bojan, Ansu Fati and Lamine Yamal, who hold the record now.
Here’s a look at some of Lionel Messi's records that Lamine Yamal could aim to break at FC Barcelona.
Messi holds the record for most assists in Barcelona’s history, with 269 assists. Yamal’s passing and vision could see him break this as he has displayed skills in the wide role.
Messi was known for his longevity at Barcelona, having played nearly 40,000 minutes across all competitions. Yamal has an early start and can break this with a long career.
Lionel Messi won a record 35 titles with Barcelona. Yamal is at a early stage in his career and with longevity and the potential he is displaying, he can beat this.
The records held by Messi may seem unbreakable at this stage, but football has always been about the next generation stepping up and Yamal could be the perfect candidate for this.
