Indian cricket fraternity, including Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Mithali Raj and others, alongside the former chief minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, congratulated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women's team on clinching their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title on Thursday. Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB completed a record chase to defeat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and claim their second WPL title, reaching 204 with just two balls to spare. For Delhi Capitals, the defeat extended their streak of final losses, as they have finished as runners-up in all editions of the WPL to date.

Cricket Fraternity Reacts

Taking to X, Dinesh Karthik praised RCB for their dominant WPL campaign and congratulated DC for reaching four consecutive finals. He highlighted the rising standards in women's cricket, noting improvements in batting, bowling, and fielding, and celebrated RCB's record-breaking chase as a reflection of an exceptional season. "That was an unreal WPL FINALS. RCB were just too good throughout the tournament. Feel for DC , 4 finals on the trot , that's an amazing achievement in itself and they've found a long term leader in JEMI. But more importantly this is a win for WOMENS cricket. The standards have gone through the roof . Power hitting. Fielding. Variations in bowling. Every facet of the game has improved since the inception and that's been my biggest takeaway watching this season. Highest score ever breached by a team chasing in a Final across mens and womens (IPL n WPL) tells you everything you need to know and sums up this season beautifully. More power to you girls. Awesome season. Well tried @DelhiCapitals. Well done @RCBTweets," Dinesh Karthik said in his X post. https://x.com/DineshKarthik/status/2019476251963191790?s=20

RCB men's team captain Rajat Patidar and all-rounder Krunal Pandya posted Instagram stories, celebrating the women's team win.

Former Karnataka CM, HD Kumaraswamy, said in his X post, "Heartiest congratulations to @RCBTweets Women on winning the 2026 Women's Premier League title and scripting yet another proud chapter in women's cricket. Under the inspiring leadership of @mandhana_smriti, and with outstanding all-round performances from every member of the team, RCB Women have showcased resilience, teamwork and excellence to secure their second championship. This remarkable achievement reflects dedication, discipline and the rising strength of women's sports in India. Wishing the team continued success and many more glorious moments ahead." https://x.com/hd_kumaraswamy/status/2019466670860112146?s=20

Former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, also praised the RCB captain and said in her X post, "Big moments, big leaders. @mandhana_smriti stood tall on the biggest stage, with excellent support from Georgia Voll, as RCB Women clinched their second WPL crown. Credit to DC Women for a strong fight, a final worthy of the league." https://x.com/M_Raj03/status/2019491474757542262?s=20

"RCB are the champions of WPL 2026. They have won the title for the second time," said the former India pacer Ashok Dinda. https://x.com/dindaashoke/status/2019486666323554777?s=20

Former RCB men's team player Yuzvendra Chahal congratulated RCB, saying, "Congratulations @RCBTweets for winning the WPL 2026," in an X post. https://x.com/yuzi_chahal/status/2019469184284127257?s=20

WPL Final: Match Highlights

In the WPL final, RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first. Lizelle Lee (37 in 30 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Shafali Verma (20 in 13 balls, with three fours) put their team to a flying start. A 76-run stand for the third wicket between Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a captain's knock of 57 in 37 balls, with eight fours and Laura Wolvaardt (44 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes) brought them back to the game. Just when RCB threatened to pull things back, Chinelle Henry (35* in 15 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) played a fiery cameo to power DC to 203/4 in 20 overs, the highest in a WPL final.

RCB's Record Chase

In the chase, RCB lost Grace Harris (8) early, but a 165-run stand between Smriti (87 in 41 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Georgia Voll (79 in 54 balls, with 14 fours) pierced DC's chances with every hit. DC threatened to pull things back with three quick wickets in the final few overs, but Radha Yadav (12*) and Nadine de Klerk (7*) chased the total with six wickets and two balls in hand.

New Records Set

This chase of 204 runs stands as the highest in WPL and IPL finals, surpassing Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) 200-run chase in the 2014 IPL final against Punjab Kings. RCB's chase also marks the first time that a target of above 175 has been chased down in any Women's T20 final - leagues or internationals. The total also happens to be the most successful run chase in WPL history, with RCB outdoing their 202 run chase in the 2025 edition against Gujarat Giants. (ANI)