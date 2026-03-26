Vijay Mallya congratulated RCB's new owners, recalling his INR 450 crore investment in 2008. He noted the franchise's growth to INR 16,500 crores and said 'RCB will always remain a part of his DNA', also mentioning picking a young Virat Kohli.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya congratulated the new owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise after the biggest deal in IPL history, saying that 'RCB will always remain a part of his DNA'. Mallya shared a message on X, recalling his early investment and the journey of the team.

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Sharing the tweet on X, Mallya wrote, "I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my much touted madnesses was building the Royal Challenge brand, and hence I named the franchise RCB. Immensely gratifying to see my INR 450 crore investment grow to INR 16,500 crores. RCB will always remain a part of my DNA with indelible memories, including picking the young Virat Kohli, who is now amongst the best in the World. To all RCB fans who came on board during my stewardship and beyond, a grateful thank you, and please continue to support RCB, the Lion of Bengaluru. Namaskara."

From 'Vanity Project' to Global Appeal

At a time when the IPL was still finding its footing, Mallya's Rs 450 crore investment in 2008 drew widespread criticism, with many deeming it extravagant. However, the move paid off, his franchise's decision to pick a young Virat Kohli, then India U19 World Cup captain, has played a significant role in the team's enduring global appeal, with Kohli's subsequent success and massive fan following helping cement the franchise's status as a fan favourite.

New Era for RCB with Landmark Sale

The Bengaluru-based franchise has been sold for a massive Rs 166.6 billion (around Rs 16,660 crore) to a high-profile consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, alongside The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone. The deal, announced by United Spirits Limited (USL), involves the sale of 100% equity stake in its wholly owned subsidiary Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), which owns and operates both the IPL and Women's Premier League (WPL) teams of RCB.

According to USL, the transaction is an all-cash deal and marks the conclusion of a strategic review process initiated in November 2025. The acquisition, however, remains subject to customary regulatory approvals, including from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Competition Commission of India.

Meet the New Ownership Consortium

The acquiring consortium combines strengths across multiple domains. The Aditya Birla Group brings its global business legacy, while The Times of India Group adds a strong media and cricket ecosystem. Bolt Ventures, backed by prominent sports investor David Blitzer, has stakes across major global leagues, and Blackstone contributes its vast financial expertise as the world's largest alternative asset manager.

RCSPL's ownership gives the consortium full control over RCB's operations in both the IPL and WPL, marking a new chapter for one of the league's most popular franchises -- one that Mallya says will "always remain a part of my DNA."