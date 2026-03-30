Ravindra Jadeja is just 15 runs away from completing 4,000 T20 runs. This feat will make him the second Indian cricketer, after Hardik Pandya, to achieve the exclusive double of 4,000 runs and 200 wickets in the T20 format.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is 15 runs short of a special record during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against his former franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday.

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Jadeja, who was a part of the 2008 IPL winning squad with the Royals and later secured the gold with CSK in 2018, 2021 and 2023 as a part of his storied stint under 'Thala' MS Dhoni and later, Ruturaj Gaikwad for over a decade, is just 15 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in T20s and completing a unique double which is currently held by only Hardik Pandya among Indian cricketers.

Jadeja's Milestone in Numbers

In 346 T20s, Jadeja has made 3,985 runs in 252 innings at an average of 26.39 and a strike rate of over 130, with five fifties. 15 more runs and Jadeja will join Hardik as only second Indian with a double of 4,000 runs and 200 wickets in the format. Currently, Jadeja also has 235 wickets at an average of 30.85, with three four-fers and a five-wicket haul.

The Elite Club: Comparison with Hardik Pandya

In T20s, Hardik has made 6,156 runs in 329 matches and 285 innings at an average of 30.02 and a strike rate of over 144, with 26 fifties. He has also taken 227 wickets at an average of 28.41, with three four-fers and a five-wicket haul.

Squads

Squads: Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma. (ANI)