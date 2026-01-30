The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is in a major controversy for sending rape-accused coach Col Tarsem Singh Warraich with the Indian team to Jordan for a World Cup qualifier. The Union Sports Ministry has stated it was not informed.

Amid reports of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) sending a rape-accused coach, Col Tarsem Singh Warraich, to Jordan for the International Tent Pegging World Cup qualifiers, a source from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said that they were not informed before he was sent with the team.

A major controversy has arisen over the presence of Tarsem, accused of rape, as a coach for the Indian team taking part in the International Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers being held in Jordan from January 29-31.

Sports Ministry Issues Notice to EFI

A source from the ministry told ANI amid this controversy, "We sent a notice to EFI on many issues, including this one. They did not inform us before sending him with the team."

The teams competing in the qualifiers for a World Cup spot are Germany, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Norway and Saudi Arabia. (ANI)