Amid reports of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) sending a rape-accused coach, Col Tarsem Singh Warraich, to Jordan for the International Tent Pegging World Cup qualifiers, a source from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said that they were not informed before he was sent with the team.
Sports Ministry Issues Notice to EFI
A source from the ministry told ANI amid this controversy, "We sent a notice to EFI on many issues, including this one. They did not inform us before sending him with the team."
The teams competing in the qualifiers for a World Cup spot are Germany, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Norway and Saudi Arabia.