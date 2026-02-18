Former cricketer Irfan Pathan praised J&K pacer Aquib Nabi for his Ranji Trophy semifinal heroics. Nabi's nine-wicket haul, outshining Mohammed Shami, led his team to their first-ever final. Pathan called him a special 'diesel engine'.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed Jammu and Kashmir pacer Aquib Nabi for his breathtaking performances in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, including his nine-wicket haul in the semifinal clash against Bengal, which took them to their first-ever Ranji final. Aquib delivered a fine all-round performance, scoring 42 runs in his side's first innings and taking a total of nine wickets, including a first innings five-wicket haul, completely outshining the figures of 8/90 by senior Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to take his side to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final.

The 'Diesel Engine' Pacer

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Pathan described Nabi as someone who was called a "diesel engine" which would start slow but "would not look back" once he started. "Aquib Nabi was called a diesel engine. Diesel engine because it used to take a little time to start. But once he started, he would not look back. 8-hour spell, 10-hour spell, he used to bowl long spells, and then he would not stop. He would not get tired. This is his ability. He has a straight seam. And because of this, you get to see a lot of late movement. He is defending and outing the batsmen," Pathan said.

'Absolutely Special' and Ready for Tests

The pacer said that the bowler is "absolutely special" and his 55 wickets this season, both with new and old ball and 243 runs with the bat "Nabi is absolutely special. This 12-ball player, looking at his growth, looks very good. First of all, He has taken 55 wickets this season. 55 wickets are amazing. This is wonderful. He is putting in a long spell. He is taking wickets from the new ball. He is taking wickets from the old ball. And he scored 243 runs in batting. It is not that he cannot bat. I believe he is one of those fast bowlers. And he is ready (for Tests). The way I see him bowling, I followed him in the semi-finals. He is doing outstanding bowling. And he is bowling regular wickets. I remember when I saw him for the first time in 2018-19, what I used to do, when I used to select the boys in J&K, I used to talk to the local coaches about those boys," he added.

Stellar Season Statistics

Nabi is the second-highest wicket-taker this season with 55 scalps in nine matches at an average of 12.72 and an economy rate of 2.67, with two four-fers and six five-wicket hauls and best figures of 7/24. (ANI)