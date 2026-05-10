Union Minister Raksha Khadse praised Project Amarjeet, Gagan Narang and Annu Raj Singh's initiative to distribute five lakh pellets to shooters. Unveiled on Mother's Day, the project honours mothers who support athletes' sporting dreams.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse praised Project Amarjeet's latest initiative on Mother's Day as Olympic bronze medallist Gagan Narang and former shooter Annu Raj Singh announced the distribution of five lakh pellets to shooters and shooting ranges across India. The initiative, unveiled on Sunday, will see 1,000 tins of pellets distributed to athletes and academies in need of training support. Narang and Annu Raj Singh have personally contributed 500 tins each, with every tin containing 500 pellets.

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Sharing a video message on Instagram, Khadse lauded the initiative and highlighted the role mothers play in shaping athletes' careers. "In our lives, a mother plays a very important role. And a mother stands by every player to help them move forward. Keeping this in mind, on this Mother's Day, our country's sports star, Gagan Narang ji, has started Project Amarjeet, through which many players in our country will be given free training through this mission. They will also get a chance to play for their country. I wish them all the best for this project," Khadse said.

Project Amarjeet: A Tribute to Mothers

Project Amarjeet is an initiative dedicated to mothers who supported their children's sporting dreams, often making sacrifices behind the scenes, according to a press release.

Speaking about the campaign, the co-founder of the Project Amarjeet, Narang, said, "My mother's name was Amarjeet. She woke up before I did every morning. She packed my bag. She drove me to the range and waited without complaint. She never asked what she would get in return. She just showed up. Five lakh pellets. Five lakh shots that would not have happened otherwise. This is us doing the same in her name, and in the name of every mother who showed up for a child who loved this sport."

The other co-founder, Annu Raj Singh, added, "A shortage of pellets should never be the reason a young shooter cannot train today. Talent is everywhere in this country. What is not everywhere is access. Five lakh pellets going to the people who need them most, that is, access. That is what Project Amarjeet is about."

The pellets have been supplied by Charrey.in, Project Amarjeet's first charity partner, at cost price to maximise outreach for aspiring shooters across the country. (ANI)