Rajgir hosts the historic India-New Zealand U20 Rugby Series from October 23-28. The event celebrates a century of sporting ties, featuring U20 teams in competitive matches and mixed-team games at the state-of-the-art Rajgir Sports Complex.

Historic U20 Rugby Series in Rajgir

Rajgir is set to host a historic India-New Zealand U20 Rugby Series, bringing young rugby players from both countries to Bihar as part of the 100 Years of Unity through Sport initiative, celebrating a century of sporting ties between India and New Zealand. The series will take place from October 23 to October 28 at the Rajgir Sports Complex, a release said.

Both Indian U20 squads and the visiting New Zealand teams have arrived in Rajgir ahead of the series. The New Zealand teams received a traditional welcome at Patna Airport upon arrival in Bihar. The teams will participate in joint training sessions and cultural exchanges during their stay, leading up to the matches on October 27.

Tournament Details and Background

The visiting New Zealand squads, Tama Toa (men’s team) and Hine Toa (women’s team), comprise 24 young Maori players selected from across New Zealand. Their visit marks the first time New Zealand’s U20 rugby teams have travelled to India for a series of this nature, making Rajgir the setting for a significant milestone in the sporting relationship between the two countries.

Rajgir has emerged as an important venue for rugby in India, having hosted the Senior National Rugby Championships in April 2026 and the Asia Rugby Emirates U-20 Championship in August 2025. Hosting the India-New Zealand U20 Rugby Series further strengthens the city’s association with the sport and brings another international rugby event to Bihar.

Match Schedule and Official Statements

The series will culminate on October 27 with four Rugby Sevens matches at the Rajgir Sports Complex. The programme will feature a men’s match between India and New Zealand, followed by the women’s match and two mixed matches, bringing players from both countries together as teammates.

Raveendran Sankaran, Director General-cum-CEO, Bihar State Sports Authority, said,as per a release: “Rajgir hosting the India-New Zealand U20 Rugby Series is a proud moment for Bihar and reflects the state’s growing role in hosting major sporting events. Welcoming young players from both countries provides an opportunity to strengthen international sporting ties, encourage cultural exchange and inspire more young people in Bihar to take up rugby. We look forward to supporting the continued development of sports in the state and creating more opportunities for athletes to train, compete and excel.”

Rahul Bose, President, Indian Rugby Football Union, said, as per a release,: “100 years ago, New Zealand and India created history, establishing sporting ties between the two nations. Today, 100 years later, history will be created again with the first-ever New Zealand rugby team to visit Indian shores. For our young players, the opportunity to compete against New Zealand opposition on home soil will provide valuable exposure to the best practices in international rugby and provide impetus to their development. Training together, playing matches against each other and then (the highlight for me) playing two more matches as mixed teams (IND-NZ). What better testament to the power of sport in making nations stand shoulder to shoulder.”

Manu Albert, Head of the New Zealand Rugby delegation and Injury Prevention Wellbeing Programme Manager, said: “We’re looking forward to celebrating 100 years of sport uniting our two countries, helping Rugby India grow Sevens, and sharing our rugby knowledge, but equally to sharing our cultures and developing a lasting relationship through sport. There will no doubt be a competitive edge when the respective teams meet on the field, and we’re looking forward to playing a part in developing India’s young rugby players and coaches.”

The series builds on the growing rugby relationship between India and New Zealand. In May 2026, Rugby India hosted New Zealand Rugby coaches at Odisha’s Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for coaching workshops involving 35 Indian coaches. The Rajgir series continues this collaboration by bringing young players from both countries together through competition and cultural exchange.

Squad Lists

Indian U20 Squads for Ind-NZ U20 Rugby Series Men: Ajit Nag, Aman, Arun Prajapati, Bajrangi Kumar, Bharat Kisan, Bidyadhar Majhi, Charan Hembram, Naman Yadav, Pranav Gavit, Pushpender, Rahul Majhi, Rajan Rawat, Rohit Kumar, Sagar Prakash, Shivam, Subash Hansdah Women: Akshaya NS, Alpana Kumari, Anita Murmu, Anushka Sankpal, Arti Kumari, Beauty Kumari, Dipali Tathe, Khushi Devi, Kirti Jadhav, Aditi Londhe, Mamali Singh, Raimani Murmu, Saloni Kumari, Samruddhi Kadam, Sumitra Murmu, Tanushree Bhosale. (ANI)