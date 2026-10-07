National champion Rajendra RE secured victory in the Pro Expert Super Bike class, leading Petronas TVS Racing to a dominant podium sweep at the second round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship held in Hampi.

Rajendra RE Leads Petronas TVS Racing Podium Sweep at Hampi Rally

Hampi (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): Multiple national champion Rajendra RE of Shivamogga led a Petronas TVS Racing podium sweep, winning the Pro Expert Super Bike class and recording the fastest overall time as the second round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship for two-wheelers, organised by the Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar, concluded at Hampi. Riding a TVS RTR 450, Rajendra completed the three special stages in 58 minutes 55.122 seconds, narrowly beating teammate Abdul Wahid, who finished second in 59:02.523. Samuel Jacob made it a clean sweep of the podium for Petronas TVS Racing, finishing third in 1:02:12.894, according to a press release from FMSCI.

The second round of the Indian National Championship was organised as UTSAV de HAMPI by Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar. “The Nationals received huge response, with competitors enjoying the Super Special Stage (SSS) and the three special stages. It was a big success,” said Santhosh, HM of MAV. Basavaraj, DGM, Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited, and Anil Lad, former MP, flagged off the rally while DSP Bellary Govindraju gave away the prizes.

Sanjay Somashekar gave VM Motorsports victory in the Expert Super Bike category, finishing in 1:03:11.670. Teammate Nataraj R was second in 1:04:28.618, while privateer Yogesh P took third in 1:06:29.134. Banteilang Jyrwa of Petronas TVS Racing emerged victorious in the Super Sport category above 165cc up to 260cc. Riding an RTR 200, he clocked 1:01:37.889 to finish ahead of Hero Motorsports' Arun T (1:04:19.567) and teammate Kathiroli Senthilkumar (1:05:24.885).

In the Super Sport up to 165cc category, Nithyan L secured the honours for VM Motorsports in 1:07:10.350. Teammate Varun Kumar A finished second, while privateer Dheeraj H took third. Privateer Stephen Roy R A won the Super Sport above 260cc up to 460cc class in 1:06:32.510, ahead of Sabarish R of VM Motorsports and privateer Sinan Francis. Petronas TVS Racing also dominated the scooter category, with Shamim Khan winning in 1:17:16.903 and teammate Syed Asif Ali finishing second in 1:19:53.849. Goutham N of VM Motorsports completed the podium.

Aishwarya Pissay was the only classified finisher in the Women's Class, taking the victory for Petronas TVS Racing in 1:17:43.610 on her RTR 200. Karthick A of VM Motorsports won the Super Stock above 165cc up to 260cc class in 1:11:20.646. Privateers Goutham Rao R and Saravana Kumar finished second and third, respectively. VM Motorsports' Thangaraj won the Super Stock above 260cc up to 460cc category in 1:11:27.130, with privateers Karthikeyan Dhanabal and Yogesh Kumar completing the top three. In the Super Sport above 260cc up to 460cc class, privateer Toufiq Azam Basha took the honours in 1:13:17.150. Rishabh Narendra and Darsaan V, both privateers, finished second and third, respectively.