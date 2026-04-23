Rajasthan United FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC face off in the IFL Championship phase opener. In third and fourth place respectively, both teams need a victory to close the gap on the league leaders in their bid for the title.

Rajasthan United FC will face Sreenidi Deccan FC in the opening fixture of the Championship phase of Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Namdhari Football Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib on Friday, The kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 IST.

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With the group stage concluded, the Championship phase will see the top six teams compete in a decisive round-robin format. Each side will play against each other once, with the team finishing with the highest points tally crowned champions, as per a press release from IFL. Rajasthan and Sreenidi enter this stage in third and fourth place, respectively, both aiming to reduce the deficit to table-toppers Diamond Harbour FC. With little margin for error, this fixture presents an immediate opportunity to strengthen their standing in the title race.

Rajasthan's Title Chase

Rajasthan arrive on the back of a 2-1 comeback win over Dempo SC, secured through second-half goals from Gerard Artigas and Thomyo L. Shimray. The Desert Warriors have 17 points from nine matches and can reach a maximum of 32, likely requiring at least four wins from their remaining fixtures to sustain a credible title challenge. Victory here would take them to 20 points, two adrift of the leaders, with head-to-head outcomes potentially decisive if teams finish level.

Rajasthan have scored 13 goals this season, with Amadou Soukouna leading the line and contributing four. Their attacking play is largely driven through the flanks, where Naoba Meitei and Artigas provide width and creativity. Artigas' ability to operate in tight spaces complements Meitei's vision and delivery, particularly his precision in supplying crosses into the area.

Head coach Vikrant Sharma said, "If the boys really want to play in the Indian Super League without shifting to other clubs, this is the opportunity they can cash in on. Why go and speak to other clubs when you can take your own club to the ISL? Nothing is better than that. The boys understand this."

Naoba Meitei reflected on the team's approach heading into the decisive stage. "All the teams in the top six have quality, but we believe in our strength. We are ready to compete and will give our best in every match," he noted.

Sreenidi's Response

Sreenidi Deccan FC, meanwhile, will seek a response after a 2-0 defeat to Real Kashmir FC in their final league outing, a result that stalled their momentum ahead of the championship phase. On 15 points, Sreenidi Deccan remains within reach but face a tightening equation. With a maximum possible tally of 30, they will likely require four wins alongside favourable results elsewhere to remain in contention. A win here would move them above Rajasthan and up to second on 18 points, reducing the gap to four behind Diamond Harbour.

Their campaign has been defined by defensive organisation. Sreenidi have scored 10 goals, the lowest in the league, but conceded just eight, the best defensive record. Fabrice Kah has contributed three goals from the flank and remains a primary attacking outlet, while centre-back Hadi Idrissou has added two, offering a threat from set pieces. Centre-forward and star striker David Castaneda, however, has scored only once in nine appearances, an area the side will look to address.

Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto underlined both the challenge and his side's belief. "Rajasthan United is a strong team and one of the best in the league. It will be a tough match for both sides. We respect them, but we believe we can win again. The nature of games in this phase is different because every team is fighting for the title. Teams may approach matches differently now, aiming for three points rather than settling for one. This could create more space and opportunities, but it depends on the opponent's strategy. We need to be at our best to secure three points," he said.

Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh emphasised the importance of the immediate task. "We are taking it game by game. Right now, all our focus is on tomorrow. This is a very important match for us, and we will approach it with that mindset. We will go for all three points because if we don't win, it will be very difficult for us in the league. We will give 100 per cent for sure," he stated.

With both sides aiming to establish early momentum, Friday's contest could carry significant weight in shaping the direction of the title race. (ANI)