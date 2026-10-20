Discover the inspiring stories of Pooja and Pariniti Bishnoi from rural Rajasthan. Pooja, a promising athlete, is training for the Olympics, while 12-year-old Pariniti has become a yoga instructor, teaching over six lakh people.

From chasing Olympic gold on the athletics track to teaching yoga to thousands of people, two young girls from rural Rajasthan are demonstrating how determination, discipline and family support can help turn ambitious dreams into meaningful achievements.

Chasing Olympic Gold

Pooja Bishnoi, a young athlete from Guda Bishnoiyan village near Jodhpur, began running at an early age. Her talent was recognised by her maternal uncle, Sarwan Budiya, who took on the responsibility of training her and helping her develop her athletic abilities. Today, Pooja is working towards her ambition of representing India at the Olympic Games and winning a gold medal. “My dream is to win an Olympic gold medal for India one day. To achieve this, I practise for around eight hours every day and give 100 per cent to my training. I believe our hard work will eventually pay off. My coach pays attention to every aspect of my training and constantly motivates me to improve,” Pooja said. Her performances have brought her recognition at a young age. At just eight years old, she completed a three-kilometre race in 12 minutes and 50 seconds. At the 2024 Under-19 All India IPSC Athletics Meet, she won gold medals in the 800-metre, 1,500-metre and 3,000-metre races, as well as the four-kilometre event. Her journey has also received support from the Virat Kohli Foundation. For Budiya, who has guided Pooja's development as both her maternal uncle and coach, her progress represents years of sustained effort and sacrifice. “When Pooja went to receive an award and I saw Virat Kohli and Amitabh Bachchan there, tears came to my eyes. The entire journey since 2018 flashed before me—a dream that began in an ordinary family in a village and gradually started becoming a reality. Athletics requires eight to nine years of continuous hard work and a long process of preparation,” Budiya said.

A Young Yoga Guru's Mission

While Pooja is pursuing excellence in athletics, 12-year-old Pariniti Bishnoi from Bhagsani village in Rajasthan has found her calling in yoga, becoming a young instructor and encouraging others to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Pariniti began learning yoga with her father, Ramchandra Bishnoi, during the COVID-19 lockdown. What started as a personal effort to stay healthy gradually developed into a wider mission to introduce yoga to others. She began organising free yoga camps at the age of seven and has since built a social media presence through videos showcasing yoga practices. According to Pariniti, she has taught more than six lakh people through yoga camps. “Initially, my dream was simply to practise yoga and keep myself healthy. But as my interest grew, I began to feel that if I could stay healthy through yoga, I could also try to help people across India become healthier. With that thought, I started organising yoga camps when I was seven. Today, at the age of 12, I have taught yoga to more than six lakh people through these camps,” Pariniti said. Her initiative and abilities have earned appreciation from well-known personalities, including yoga guru Baba Ramdev. Her father and family have played an important role in supporting her efforts and helping her spread the practice of yoga. Ramchandra Bishnoi said the family's ambition was to take yoga beyond their village and introduce its benefits to people around the world. “There is a saying: ‘Practise yoga and stay healthy.’ Just as our family and village are moving towards a healthier life through yoga, our dream is to take it to every country in the world. Through Pariniti, we hope to spread the message of yoga across the globe and help people lead healthier lives,” he said.

Shared Belief in Effort and Support

Although their pursuits are different, Pooja and Pariniti share a common belief in the power of consistent effort and a strong support system. One is working towards representing India on the Olympic stage, while the other is encouraging people to embrace yoga from an early age. Their journeys highlight how young people from rural communities can pursue ambitious goals and create an impact beyond their immediate surroundings, showing that talent and aspiration are not limited by age or geography. (ANI)