Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first player from his country to break into the top 10 of the ICC Men's Test batter rankings after a brilliant performance in the Sharjah Test against Zimbabwe.

Rahmat Shah's Historic Milestone

Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah has created history by becoming the first cricketer from his country to break into the top 10 of any category in the ICC Men's Player Rankings, following his impressive performance in the opening Test against Zimbabwe in Sharjah, according to the ICC website.

Rahmat climbed six places to reach seventh in the latest rankings for Test batters after scoring 173 in the first match of Afghanistan's two-Test series against Zimbabwe. The 33-year-old also achieved a career-high rating following the innings. The knock marked the right-hander's fifth Test century and his second this year.

Rahmat moved ahead of several prominent batters, including India captain Shubman Gill, South Africa's Aiden Markram and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, to secure his place inside the top 10 for the first time. The achievement adds to a successful period for Afghanistan cricket, which earlier this month reached its highest-ever position of sixth in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after winning a tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Updates in Test Cricket Rankings

Zimbabwe veteran Craig Ervine also made significant progress in the Test batter rankings, climbing nine places to 48th following his unbeaten double-century in the second innings of the drawn Sharjah Test.

Meanwhile, the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship series between Bangladesh and the West Indies brought gains for several players. West Indies' Kavem Hodge moved up 12 places to 52nd, while Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy climbed from outside the top 100 to 60th. West Indies batter Amir Jangoo also advanced 28 places to 62nd.

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican achieved a career-high rating in the Test bowling rankings, rising 11 places to equal 19th following his Player of the Series performance. He also gained four places to reach 31st in the Test all-rounders' rankings. His teammate Justin Greaves moved up one place to equal eighth in the Test all-rounders' rankings after an impressive series.

Developments in ODI Rankings

There were also notable changes in the ODI rankings following the first two matches of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand, with three Indian bowlers making gains.

India all-rounder Axar Patel climbed 23 places to 21st in the ODI bowling rankings after returning figures of 2/28 in the second match in Wellington. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh moved up 11 places to equal 31st following his four-wicket haul in the series opener in Auckland. India pacer Gurnoor Brar, currently the leading wicket-taker in the series with seven scalps, made a major jump from outside the top 100 to 48th in the ODI bowling rankings.

New Zealand seamers Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson also improved their positions. Duffy climbed eight places to 43rd, while Jamieson advanced 24 places to 60th.

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