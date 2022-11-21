Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Game 2 will see England go up against Iran on Monday. Here are the ideal Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and further details regarding the tie.

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN, England vs Iran: Hottest Fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 3:12 PM IST

    Game 2 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be played between former champion England against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Monday. While England would be desperate to succeed here, given that it is the top favourite in this tie, Iran can be unpredictable sometimes, especially against England's inconsistent defence, making Team Melli a strong contender to pull off a surprise. On the same note, we present the ideal Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable line-up
    ENG (4-3-3):     Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Mount, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Sterling/Foden.
    IRN (4-3-3): Beiranvand; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammadi; Ezatolahi, Nourollahi, Hajsafi; Jahanbaksh, Taremi, Amiri

    ALSO READ: Qatar 2022 Special  World Cup, as we play it in Kerala!

    Fantasy XI
    GK: Pickford
    He is the one that dominates over the Iranian, thanks to his extensive exposure in competitive Europe.

    DEF: Shaw, Trippier, Pouraliganji and Hajsafi
    While Shaw and Trippier have been consistent in England's defence, Pouraliganji and Hajsafi have played a significant role in the back for Iran qualifying for the tournament.

    ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - Heartbreak for hosts as Ecuador's Enner Valencia steals opening show with brace

    MID: Jahanbaksh, Amiri, Saka (vc) and Bellingham
    Jahanbaksh and Amiri can hold things up in the midfield for Iran, where Saka and Bellingham are more into the attack and could come up with enormous assists for the forward line-up. Saka's consistency makes him the deputy captain.

    FWD: Kane (c) and Foden
    While Kane is a no-brainer for carrying the English attack on his shoulder, thus making him the skipper, Foden has been in the immense form of late and would be hard to be ruled out.

    ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook shines at Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony; fans ask 'where was Nora Fatehi?'

    Match details
    Date and day:     November 21, 2022 (Monday)
    Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha
    Time: 6.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sports 18 and MTV India (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Jio Cinema (Also available on the VI app for VI customers)
    Prediction: England wins 3-0

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Fans abuzz as Narayan Jagadeesan smashes world record with highest List-A score-ayh

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Fans abuzz as N Jagadeesan smashes world record with highest List-A score

    Indian super league 2022-23, FCG vs ATKMB: ATK Mohun Bagan annihilated 3-0 as FC Goa jumps to 3rd spot-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan annihilated 3-0 as FC Goa jumps to 3rd spot

    tennis ATP Finals 2022: Hold a huge hunger still to win trophies - Novak Djokovic after winning 6th title, outplays Casper Rudd-ayh

    ATP Finals 2022: 'Hold a huge hunger still to win trophies' - Djokovic after winning 6th title

    World Cup, as we play it in Kerala!

    Qatar 2022 Special: World Cup, as we play it in Kerala!

    football fifa world cup 2022 qatar vs ecuador heartbreak for hosts as enner valencia steals opening show with brace snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Heartbreak for hosts as Ecuador's Enner Valencia steals opening show with brace

    Recent Stories

    Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to interrogate Mumbai's 5-star hotel staff where Aafab worked - adt

    Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to interrogate Mumbai's 5-star hotel staff where Aafab worked

    CAT 2022 Exam on November 27 know test format marking scheme other details gcw

    CAT 2022: Exam on November 27, know test format, marking scheme & other details

    Pornography Case: Cyber Police accuses Raj Kundra of filming pornographic content for OTT platforms RBa

    Pornography Case: Cyber Police accuses Raj Kundra of filming pornographic content for OTT platforms

    Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia AJR

    Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

    Apple Watch can help in detecting silent heart abnormalities Study gcw

    Apple Watch can help in detecting silent heart abnormalities: Study

    Recent Videos

    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon