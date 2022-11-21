Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

FIFA World Cup 2022: Game 2 will see England go up against Iran on Monday. Here are the ideal Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and further details regarding the tie.

Game 2 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be played between former champion England against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Monday. While England would be desperate to succeed here, given that it is the top favourite in this tie, Iran can be unpredictable sometimes, especially against England's inconsistent defence, making Team Melli a strong contender to pull off a surprise. On the same note, we present the ideal Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

Probable line-up

ENG (4-3-3): Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Mount, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Sterling/Foden.

IRN (4-3-3): Beiranvand; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammadi; Ezatolahi, Nourollahi, Hajsafi; Jahanbaksh, Taremi, Amiri

Fantasy XI

GK: Pickford

He is the one that dominates over the Iranian, thanks to his extensive exposure in competitive Europe.

DEF: Shaw, Trippier, Pouraliganji and Hajsafi

While Shaw and Trippier have been consistent in England's defence, Pouraliganji and Hajsafi have played a significant role in the back for Iran qualifying for the tournament.

MID: Jahanbaksh, Amiri, Saka (vc) and Bellingham

Jahanbaksh and Amiri can hold things up in the midfield for Iran, where Saka and Bellingham are more into the attack and could come up with enormous assists for the forward line-up. Saka's consistency makes him the deputy captain.

FWD: Kane (c) and Foden

While Kane is a no-brainer for carrying the English attack on his shoulder, thus making him the skipper, Foden has been in the immense form of late and would be hard to be ruled out.

Match details

Date and day: November 21, 2022 (Monday)

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Time: 6.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sports 18 and MTV India (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Jio Cinema (Also available on the VI app for VI customers)

Prediction: England wins 3-0