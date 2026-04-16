PWL Season 5's return has propelled Indian and international wrestlers to global success. Sujeet Kalkal became World No. 2 after three golds, while Meenakshi Goyat, Aman Sehrawat, and others secured medals at major international events.

The successful return of the Professional Wrestling League (PWL) earlier this year continues to reflect strongly on the international stage, as several Indian and international wrestlers who featured in the blockbuster Season 5 have gone on to deliver impressive performances across major global competitions.

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Held at the Noida Indoor Stadium in January, PWL Season 5 brought together world-class wrestlers alongside established and emerging Indian talent, reaffirming its role as a premier competitive platform in home conditions, according to a release from PWL. The impact of the league has since been evident in the performances of multiple grapplers who have excelled at international tournaments, underlining the importance of a world-class domestic competition structure.

Indian Stars Shine Post-PWL

Leading the charge has been Sujeet Kalkal, who has emerged as one of the world's top wrestlers in the men's 65kg category. Currently ranked World No. 2 behind Iran's reigning world champion and Olympic silver medallist Rahman Amouzad, Sujeet represented Delhi Dangal Warriors in PWL Season 5, finishing runner-up after winning six of his seven bouts. Since the conclusion of the league, Sujeet has won three consecutive international gold medals, claiming titles at the Ranking Series events in Zagreb and Muhamet Malo before clinching the Asian Championship crown in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, earlier this month.

In the women's 53kg division, Meenakshi Goyat has emerged as another major success story from PWL Season 5. Representing Punjab Royals, Meenakshi won all three of her bouts in the league before carrying that momentum into the national trials, where she defeated Antim Panghal to secure her place in the Indian team. She has since gone on to win silver medals at both the Muhamet Malo tournament and the Asian Championships in Bishkek, significantly strengthening her credentials on the international stage.

Among the other standout performers, Olympic silver medallist Aman Sehrawat (men's 61kg) of Tigers of Mumbai Dangals won silver medals in Zagreb and Bishkek, while Dinesh Dhankhad (men's 125kg) of Punjab Royals claimed bronze medals in both events. Neha Sangwan of Haryana Thunders also impressed with a silver medal at Muhamet Malo and a bronze in Bishkek.

One of the most encouraging performances came from rising Indian star Abhimanyu in the men's 70kg category. The 24-year-old CISF constable, who represented UP Dominators in the league, struck gold in Bishkek after defeating Mongolian legend Tomor-Ochiryn Tulga in the final -- a former Asian Games champion and two-time world medallist.

International Stars Leverage PWL Experience

The league's influence has also been visible among international stars. Canadian world medallist Karla Godinez Gonzalez, who represented Delhi Dangal Warriors, secured silver in Zagreb, while Japanese wrestling legend Yui Susaki, who was part of the title-winning Haryana Thunders squad, added another Asian title to her illustrious career in Bishkek.

Strengthening India's Wrestling Future

With the Asian Games and the World Championships scheduled for later this year, the performances of PWL Season 5 wrestlers, particularly the Indian contingent, augur well for the country's prospects on the continental and global stage. The continued success of athletes emerging from PWL Season 5 further reinforces the league's role in strengthening India's wrestling ecosystem and providing a high-performance platform for elite competition. (ANI)