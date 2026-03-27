PV Sindhu penned an emotional tribute to Carolina Marin on her retirement, reflecting on their rivalry and friendship. She called Marin a 'fierce competitor' and a 'pain on court' but lauded her skill, speed, and fighting spirit.

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu penned an emotional tribute to Carolina Marin following the Spaniard's retirement from professional badminton, saying the sport "will miss" one of its fiercest competitors.

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Taking to Instagram, Sindhu reflected on her long-standing rivalry and friendship with the Rio Olympics gold medallist, recalling their journey from teenage competitors to seasoned rivals on the global stage. "Some rivals become part of your journey forever. Carolina was one of them. We first played each other when we were 15 or 16 year old girls in the Maldives, and from then on we went on to share so many battles. To be honest, you were also a complete pain on court. The constant shouting, the intensity, the little tricks, they would get to anyone. But your skill, speed and fighting spirit were second to none," Sindhu wrote.

Rivalry and Respect

The Indian shuttler also revisited a tense on-court moment between the two, while highlighting the mutual respect that defined their relationship off the court. "People remember the big matches and even the ugly spat we had in that third set over picking the shuttle. I'll admit I was completely infuriated that day. But a few months later we sat across from each other over coffee in Madrid, talking and laughing, and in that moment there was nothing but respect. That's the Carolina I'll always remember," she added.

A Special Generation of Camaraderie

Sindhu credited their generation for elevating women's singles badminton and expressed gratitude for the camaraderie they shared. "I'll also always be grateful for the incredible camaraderie our generation built. Our batch of girls made women's singles such a special place to compete in, and I honestly don't know if badminton has seen something like it before or will again. Thank you for every battle, every lesson and most of all the friendship. I wish you the happiest retirement, Carolina. Badminton will miss you. And so will I," she concluded.

Marin's Heartfelt Response

Marin responded warmly to Sindhu's message, commenting, "Thanks my friend for your sweet words and message. As you said before, we had so many battles on court but every single one with all the respect. You are more than a rival, you are a friend of mine. I hope to see you soon."

A Glittering Career Ends

The 32-year-old Marin, who won the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, announced her retirement on Thursday through a social media video, drawing curtains on a glittering career. She confirmed that she would skip the upcoming European Championships in her hometown, Huelva, despite receiving a wild-card entry for the tournament scheduled from April 6 to 12.

Achievements and Injury Setbacks

Marin's career, decorated with three World Championship titles and multiple European crowns, was also marked by a series of injury setbacks. She suffered her first major injury in 2019, followed by a cruciate ligament and meniscus tear in her left knee in May 2021, just months before the Tokyo Olympics. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, she endured another rupture, from which she has not fully recovered.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of her generation, Marin leaves behind an enduring legacy in world badminton. (ANI)