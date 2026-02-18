The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is launching the Punjab Premier League (PPL) in June 2026. The new T20 tournament will feature 6 franchise-based teams, with players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma set to be marquee names.

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is set to organise the Punjab Premier League (PPL) in June 2026. Punjab's domestic T20 cricket league will now be played under a new name and a new format. All 6 teams in PPL will be franchise-based, with players purchased through an auction. Only Punjab-registered players will participate, according to a PCA press release.

Marquee Players Lined Up

Every major Punjab player will be part of the Punjab Premier League. Indian Test and limited-overs opener Shubman Gill, India's No.1 T20 batsman Abhishek Sharma, and bowler Arshdeep Singh are to be included as marquee players. In addition to them, other experienced Punjab players may be included as marquee names, including Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, and Prabhsimran Singh. Young player Vihaan Malhotra, who is a part of the current India under-19 team, will also feature.

Emerging Cricketers and U-23 Talent

Along with senior players, Punjab's Under-23 players will also get an opportunity to play. In addition to the marquee names, the Punjab Premier League will feature several other emerging Punjab cricketers who have made a mark at the domestic and IPL levels. Players such as Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar, Gurnoor Brar, Harnoor Singh, Raman Dhir and Harpreet Brar are set to feature in the tournament, adding depth and competitiveness to the league. In addition, talented performers such as Salil Arora, Raghu Sharma, and several other promising players will be part of the PPL.

League Format and Franchise Model

Player Auction and Draft

All players will go through a draft. Several players will be placed in different price slabs, and teams will get the opportunity to bid for their preferred players.

Franchise Ownership

Six franchises will participate in the Punjab Premier League 2026, with several prominent Punjab-based business houses and corporate groups keen to acquire ownership stakes and align themselves with the state's premier domestic T20 League.