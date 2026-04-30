Punjab Kings has renovated the Government High School in Ranimajra Village, New Chandigarh, the first under its PBKS Model School Project. The transformed school features new labs, smart classrooms, sports facilities, and improved sanitation.

Punjab Kings marked a landmark moment in its ongoing commitment to community development with the renovation of the Government High School, Ranimajra Village in New Chandigarh on Wednesday. The school is the first to be fully transformed under the PBKS Model School Project.

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The inauguration ceremony was held at the school premises and attended by Mohit Burman, Co-Owner of Punjab Kings and LC Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Punjab Kings, along with Punjab Kings officials, representatives of implementation partner Yuva Unstoppable, teachers and students of the school, and members of the Village Panchayat, said a release.

Extensive Renovations and Upgrades

The transformation spans every corner of the school. Extensive civil repair works were carried out, including complete internal and external painting, tiling, and waterproofing to address leakage issues. A new boys' toilet block was constructed, while existing girls' and teachers' toilets were renovated alongside an inclusive toilet facility for children with special needs. The mid-day meal kitchen, student dining area, and a newly installed kitchen garden rounded out the welfare-focused upgrades.

On the academic side, the school now has a science lab, maths lab, and a listening lab, all fully equipped, as well as smart classrooms with interactive display panels and renovated indoor and outdoor sports facilities, including a badminton court and a dedicated sports centre space.

Commitment to Grassroots Development

Speaking at the inauguration, Mohit Burman, Co-Owner of Punjab Kings, said, "When we started the PBKS Model School Project, the vision was to give children in our communities a school they are proud to walk into every day. What has been achieved at Ranimajra is a reflection of that commitment. This is just the beginning and completing our first Model School is a moment of great pride for everyone involved. We are truly grateful to Yuva Unstoppable and the local community for their support in making this a reality."

The PBKS Model School Project reflects Punjab Kings' long-term vision of contributing meaningfully to grassroots development beyond the cricket field. The transformation of the Government High School is a significant step in the franchise's ongoing efforts to support education, youth development, and community upliftment across Punjab.(ANI)