'Provide players with financial support': Mohammad Kaif and RP Singh highlights importance of ISPL

he Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season 2 continues to captivate fans with its remarkable blend of cricket and entertainment. The opening week received plenty of plaudits not just from aficionados of the game, but also from the cricket fraternity along with the almost-packed Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

According to a release from ISPL, former India stars RP Singh and Mohammad Kaif, who have been closely following the action from the commentary box, have been particularly surprised by the reception that the ISPL has received. Kaif, known for his heroics in the 2002 NatWest Series triumph, lavished praise on the competition for providing hidden talent national exposure and financial security through a well-structured professional platform.

"Tennis-ball cricket is in our genes. You take Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, and even Sachin Tendulkar - all played tennis-ball cricket growing up. Sachin Tendulkar once practiced with a wet tennis ball before matches. It's heartening to see the growing recognition of tennis-ball cricket, and leagues like ISPL providing players with the exposure and financial support they deserve," Kaif was quoted in a release from ISPL as saying.

"The ISPL is a great platform for young cricketers. Not only does it give them exposure, but it also helps prepare them for larger platforms like first-class cricket and even the IPL. The league's unique format and fresh rules make it a great spectacle for fans and players alike," he added.

'ISPL a game-changer': RP Singh

Meanwhile, RP Singh, who played a crucial role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, termed ISPL as the game-changer for tennis-ball cricketers across the country.

"Those who aspire to be a pace bowler starting from a young age, usually start with a tennis ball. Majority of the cricketers' transition from playing gully cricket, but to organize that in a format like this is commendable," RP Singh said.

"The journey from trials, selection to auction [in the ISPL] is smooth and I think the players are blessed to be playing in such a well-structured tournament. The financial stability and recognition the league is bringing to the players are praiseworthy. Earlier they were restricted to their localities only and there was no such financial stability, but it is certainly changing with the league," he explained.

Kaif and RP Singh recall playing tennis-ball cricket

Reminiscing about their early days, Kaif and RP Singh shared fond memories of playing tennis-ball cricket.

"I used to play tennis-ball cricket in my early days in Allahabad. Of course it was not in a large stadium like this, we played on the street. Whenever it'd rain, you wouldn't find us in home. We'd all come out on the street and play our hearts out. We all know there are different rules in tennis-ball cricket and they vary from place to place. I think those limitations shape your cricket skills," Kaif said.

"My journey from Rae Bareilly to international cricket was long but I also had fair bit of experiences playing tennis ball. You learn many things like team bonding, and for being in smaller teams, the excitement level is always high. The very first taste of joy any cricketer gets is from playing tennis-ball cricket," RP Singh recalled.

With a structured format, intense competition and national-level recognition, ISPL has been revolutionising tennis-ball cricket in India. Season 2 witnessed a mammoth 30-lakh registrations and the league is set to conduct trials in 101 cities for the third edition. The final is set to take place on February 15.

