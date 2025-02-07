SL vs AUS: Steve Smith equals Rahul Dravid and Joe Root's tally after completing 36th Test century (WATCH)

Steve Smith has completed his 36th century of his illustrious Test career during Australia’s first innings batting on Day 2 of the ongoing second and final Test of the series against Sri Lanka in Galle. 

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 6:49 PM IST

Australia’s talismanic Steve Smith has continued his brilliant run of form in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka as he notched up another century in the second match at the Galle International Stadium on Friday, February 7. 

Steve Smith has completed his 36th century of his illustrious Test career during Australia’s first innings batting on Day 2 of the ongoing second and final Test of the series. With this, Smith this, the 35–year-old has become the joint-fifth most centuries by a player in the history of Test Cricket, equalling former India captain Rahul Dravid and current England batter Joe Root’s 36 centuries. Also, the veteran Australian batter has achieved the feat of scoring the most Test centuries in Asia by an Australian batter, surpassing former captain Allan Border's record of six hundreds. 

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Official anthem 'Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke' featuring Pakistan's Atif Aslam released (WATCH)

In a video that went viral on social media, Steve Smith was seen acknowledging the applause from the Australian dressing room and spectators who gathered in Galle as soon as he completed his 36th Test century and kissed the baggy green as a symbol for his deep respect to Australian Cricket. 

Steve Smith’s century video here 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
