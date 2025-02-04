ISPL 2025: KVN Bangalore Strikers fielder's effort ends up in big blunder vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad (WATCH)

KVN Bangalore Strikers’ fielder’s effort was on display during the team’s clash against Falcon Risers Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League 2025 at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on Monday, February 2. However, the fielder’s effort went in vain as his teammates gave another four runs to Bangalore Strikers due to blunder in a fielding coordination.

Falcon Risers’ batter Vishwajit Thakur hit a powerful shot towards the mid-wicket that seemed to be going for a four However, Bangalore Strikers’ attempted a great effort to save the ball from going over the rope. The drama didn’t end here. As soon as the field recovered after the acrobatic stop to prevent the ball from going for a boundary, he threw the ball towards the bowler in an attempt to run out a batter as he was a little far from the crease.

However, the fielder at the non-striker’s end missed the stumps in an attempt to run out the opponent team’s batter, and the ball went for a four. Then, Falcon Risers’ Hyderabad scored extra four runs in addition to the two runs they had already taken, making a costly mistake for KVN Bangalore Strikers. Strikers’ fielder sat on the ground in disappointment as his brilliant effort to save the boundary went in vain due to misfield by his teammates. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Talking about the match, Falcon Risers Hyderabad registered a thrilling six-run win over KVN Bangalore Strikers. Falcon Risers was asked to bat first and they struggled against Strikers’ bowling attack before they eventually managed to post 84/9 in 10 overs. Vishwajit Thakur led the batting with a brilliant knock of 26 off 19 balls, while Liton Sarkar contributed with an innings of 15 off 16 balls.

KVN Bangalore Strikers dominated the first innings early on in the game, with Irfan Patel registering impressive figures of 4/14, while Saroj Paramanik picked two wickets while conceding 6 runs in two overs.

Chasing a 85-run target, Strikers had a great start to their innings, but their batting began to collapse. When KVN Bangalore Strikers required 10 runs off 6 balls to win, Hyderabad’s Irfan Umair held his nerve and managed to defend those 10 runs by giving away just three runs, eventually helping seal six-run victory over Strikers.

