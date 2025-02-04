ISPL 2025: KVN Bangalore Strikers fielder's effort ends up in big blunder vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad (WATCH)

Falcon Risers Hyderabad registered a thrilling six-run win over KVN Bangalore Strikers in the IPSL 2025 match at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on Monday, 

ISPL 2025: KVN Bangalore Strikers fielders effort ends up in big blunder vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad (WATCH) HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 3:42 PM IST

KVN Bangalore Strikers’ fielder’s effort was on display during the team’s clash against Falcon Risers Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League 2025 at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on Monday, February 2. However, the fielder’s effort went in vain as his teammates gave another four runs to Bangalore Strikers due to blunder in a fielding coordination. 

Falcon Risers’ batter Vishwajit Thakur hit a powerful shot towards the mid-wicket that seemed to be going for a four However, Bangalore Strikers’ attempted a great effort to save the ball from going over the rope. The drama didn’t end here. As soon as the field recovered after the acrobatic stop to prevent the ball from going for a boundary, he threw the ball towards the bowler in an attempt to run out a batter as he was a little far from the crease. 

However, the fielder at the non-striker’s end missed the stumps in an attempt to run out the opponent team’s batter, and the ball went for a four. Then, Falcon Risers’ Hyderabad scored extra four runs in addition to the two runs they had already taken, making a costly mistake for KVN Bangalore Strikers. Strikers’ fielder sat on the ground in disappointment as his brilliant effort to save the boundary went in vain due to misfield by his teammates. The video of the incident went viral on social media. 

Talking about the match, Falcon Risers Hyderabad registered a thrilling six-run win over KVN Bangalore Strikers. Falcon Risers was asked to bat first and they struggled against Strikers’ bowling attack before they eventually managed to post 84/9 in 10 overs. Vishwajit Thakur led the batting with a brilliant knock of 26 off 19 balls, while Liton Sarkar contributed with an innings of 15 off 16 balls. 

KVN Bangalore Strikers dominated the first innings early on in the game, with Irfan Patel registering impressive figures of 4/14, while Saroj Paramanik picked two wickets while conceding 6 runs in two overs. 

Chasing a 85-run target, Strikers had a great start to their innings, but their batting began to collapse. When KVN Bangalore Strikers required 10 runs off 6 balls to win, Hyderabad’s Irfan Umair held his nerve and managed to defend those 10 runs by giving away just three runs, eventually helping seal six-run victory over Strikers.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for high-octane India vs Pakistan clash sold out within few minutes HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for high-octane India vs Pakistan clash sold out within few minutes

Trying to show his ego: Ex-India captain slams Sanju Samson for his poor show in IND vs ENG T20I series HRD

‘Trying to show his ego’: Ex-India captain slams Sanju Samson for his poor show in IND vs ENG T20I series

Football Bang out of order: Henderson gets into heated argument with reporter over his potential Monaco move (WATCH)

‘Bang out of order’: Henderson gets into heated argument with reporter over his potential Monaco move (WATCH)

I wanted to play better Praggnanandhaa on defeating World Chess champ Gukesh at Tata Steel Masters 2025 final HRD

'I wanted to play better': Praggnanandhaa on defeating World Chess champ Gukesh at Tata Steel Masters 2025

He deserves better: Usman Khawaja shows solidarity with sacked journalist for supporting Palestine HRD

'He deserves better': Usman Khawaja shows solidarity with sacked journalist for supporting Palestine

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for high-octane India vs Pakistan clash sold out within few minutes HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for high-octane India vs Pakistan clash sold out within few minutes

Acidity to Anxiety-8 Warning Signs of a Heart Attack RBA

Acidity to Anxiety-8 Warning Signs of a Heart Attack

Cheetah family in India grows to 26 after birth of two cubs at Kuno National Park dmn

Cheetah family in India grows to 26 after birth of two cubs at Kuno National Park (WATCH)

'Nagas, Babas & politicians should also die to attain moksha': Pappu Yadav on Kumbh stampede row (WATCH) shk

‘Nagas, Babas & politicians should also die to attain moksha’: Pappu Yadav on Kumbh stampede (WATCH)

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office issues heatwave warning for THESE places; Check ATG

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office issues heatwave warning for THESE places; Check

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon