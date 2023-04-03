Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Why did Rhodes lose to Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship? Triple H explains

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Cody Rhodes failed to get the job done about winning the Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Triple H has explained the reason for the same.

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Why did Cody Rhodes lose to Roman Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship? Triple H explains-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    It was a spectacular two-night event considering World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE's) WrestleMania 39. Night 2 of the event on Sunday saw Royal Rumble 2023 winner Cody Rhodes going up against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event. In his 900-plus days as the champion, the latter entered the match as one of the favourites, while the former was the utmost favourite to end Reigns' dominance.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    However, despite putting on a show, Rhodes failed to get the job done. Also, it was a controversial ending to the match, as Reigns did not defeat him cleanly and did not get the job done alone. Eventually, help from his special counsellor-cum-wise man Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa got the job done.

    ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania 39: From Rhea's resurgence to The Bloodline's fall - Ranking the top moments from Night 1

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    In the meantime, during the post-WM press conference, Triple H explained the match booking and stated that Rhodes lost because the story is far from over yet. "It's always interesting to me when people say 'how could that happen?' or 'how could they do that?' at that moment. And it's almost perfectly spelt out in the story, 'I need to finish the story.' In WWE, the story always continues. Tomorrow night on Raw - it's sold out, Crypto Arena - the story continues, and the story takes another chapter. We just got to the end of a chapter, but the story continues, and that's where this gets interesting to me. That is the most amazing thing about our business. The story never ends," he said.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    "What I would say to that is 'drag things out' sounds negative, right? It's not 'drag things out'. It's 'tell the story.' It's telling a story. Where do you want to go with the story, and how do you want to get there? And, I think at the moment you think, 'oh my god, I can't believe...', right? If you're watching a movie and thought every scene was the last scene in the entire movie, you're like, 'I can't believe they did that. It was the worst movie ever,' and then, 'oh wait, there's more,' right? 'Oh wait, there's more.' How much do we weigh that out? Every single moment of every single day, some days when I'm trying to sleep, and I can't sleep, it's because I'm weighing that out in my brain, and I wish that I could sleep instead of weighing it out in my brain. It's all you think about. It's all you... if you're going to be good at this, it consumes your every moment of everything you do," Hunter further explained.

    ALSO READ: 'Truly made a mark' - WWE Universe heartbroken as Naomi confirms she is no longer with the promotion

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    "It's a feeling, and you feel it. Sometimes your feeling is wrong, sometimes your feeling is right, you know? But I know it always continues, and the story doesn't end here. Some people will say, 'well if you did this, it would've been better' you don't know that, do you? Do you know what I mean? That's the thing. You'll never know because if you did the other thing, it might have worked out differently than you wanted it to. People might not have reacted to it the way you wanted to, so it's always a feeling, and where you are at that moment, honestly, is the right place to be, and that's where you have to be and bank on what's next. So, you continue to tell the story, but it wouldn't be the decision if I didn't feel like we had a compelling story on the other side," concluded Hunter,

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Day after RCB's win over MI, AB de Villiers spotted doing daddy duty at Mumbai airport - WATCH snt

    IPL 2023: Day after RCB's win over MI, AB de Villiers spotted doing daddy duty at Mumbai airport - WATCH

    football After Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers success Cristiano Ronaldo geared up for Al-Nassr's next challenge snt

    After Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers success, Ronaldo geared up for Al-Nassr's next challenge

    football Ramadan Karim Real Madrid stars applaud Benzema 7 minute hat-trick during win over Real Valladolid snt

    'Ramadan Karim': Real Madrid stars laud Benzema's 7 minute hat-trick during win over Real Valladolid

    IPL 2023: RR's Samson lauds Buttler's influence on youngsters; SRH coach Lara backs 'bowl-first' decision snt

    IPL 2023: RR's Samson lauds Buttler's influence on youngsters; SRH coach Lara backs 'bowl-first' decision

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bone frustrated at team's inability to win opening game snt

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bone frustrated at team's inability to win opening game

    Recent Stories

    SEXY photos: Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa's latest Instagram post shouldn't be MISSED AHA

    SEXY photos: Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa's latest Instagram post shouldn't be MISSED

    Apple iPhone SE 4 with OLED display under works may compete against Google Pixel 7a gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 4 with OLED display under works, may compete against Google Pixel 7a

    IPL 2023: Day after RCB's win over MI, AB de Villiers spotted doing daddy duty at Mumbai airport - WATCH snt

    IPL 2023: Day after RCB's win over MI, AB de Villiers spotted doing daddy duty at Mumbai airport - WATCH

    War to have streaming rights for Shah Rukh Khan starrer pan-Indian film Jawan amplifies; read details vma

    War to have streaming rights for Shah Rukh Khan starrer pan-Indian film Jawan amplifies; read details

    Delay in salary disburse: KSRTC revokes transfer of woman conductor over badge protest anr

    Salary delay: KSRTC revokes transfer of woman conductor over badge protest

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon