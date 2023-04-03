WWE WrestleMania 39: Why did Rhodes lose to Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship? Triple H explains

It was a spectacular two-night event considering World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE's) WrestleMania 39. Night 2 of the event on Sunday saw Royal Rumble 2023 winner Cody Rhodes going up against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event. In his 900-plus days as the champion, the latter entered the match as one of the favourites, while the former was the utmost favourite to end Reigns' dominance.

However, despite putting on a show, Rhodes failed to get the job done. Also, it was a controversial ending to the match, as Reigns did not defeat him cleanly and did not get the job done alone. Eventually, help from his special counsellor-cum-wise man Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa got the job done.

In the meantime, during the post-WM press conference, Triple H explained the match booking and stated that Rhodes lost because the story is far from over yet. "It's always interesting to me when people say 'how could that happen?' or 'how could they do that?' at that moment. And it's almost perfectly spelt out in the story, 'I need to finish the story.' In WWE, the story always continues. Tomorrow night on Raw - it's sold out, Crypto Arena - the story continues, and the story takes another chapter. We just got to the end of a chapter, but the story continues, and that's where this gets interesting to me. That is the most amazing thing about our business. The story never ends," he said.

"What I would say to that is 'drag things out' sounds negative, right? It's not 'drag things out'. It's 'tell the story.' It's telling a story. Where do you want to go with the story, and how do you want to get there? And, I think at the moment you think, 'oh my god, I can't believe...', right? If you're watching a movie and thought every scene was the last scene in the entire movie, you're like, 'I can't believe they did that. It was the worst movie ever,' and then, 'oh wait, there's more,' right? 'Oh wait, there's more.' How much do we weigh that out? Every single moment of every single day, some days when I'm trying to sleep, and I can't sleep, it's because I'm weighing that out in my brain, and I wish that I could sleep instead of weighing it out in my brain. It's all you think about. It's all you... if you're going to be good at this, it consumes your every moment of everything you do," Hunter further explained.

"It's a feeling, and you feel it. Sometimes your feeling is wrong, sometimes your feeling is right, you know? But I know it always continues, and the story doesn't end here. Some people will say, 'well if you did this, it would've been better' you don't know that, do you? Do you know what I mean? That's the thing. You'll never know because if you did the other thing, it might have worked out differently than you wanted it to. People might not have reacted to it the way you wanted to, so it's always a feeling, and where you are at that moment, honestly, is the right place to be, and that's where you have to be and bank on what's next. So, you continue to tell the story, but it wouldn't be the decision if I didn't feel like we had a compelling story on the other side," concluded Hunter,