'Truly made a mark' - WWE Universe heartbroken as Naomi confirms she is no longer with the promotion

WWE: Another top superstar has confirmed her departure from the company, as former WWE Women's Champion Naomi is no longer with the promotion. Having not wrestled in nearly a year, her leaving WWE has left the fans heartbroken.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is no short of top and talented pro-wrestlers who are indeed superstars. However, the departure of a top talent always hurts. Due to creative differences, former Women's Champion Naomi made headlines alongside former Women's and Tag-Team Champion Sasha Banks for walking out on the promotion.

After being inactive with the promotion for nearly a year, Naomi has confirmed that she no longer works for WWE. The development happened after she recently posted on social media about appearing at the WreslteCon during the WrestleMania 39 weekend, while she used her real name, Trinity Fatu.

ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania 39 - Has Triple H decided on winner between Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes' Universal Championship?

The announcement led to a curious fan asking her if she was still with WWE, to which she replied by saying "No", thus confirming her departure from the company. While Sasha now works with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) under her ring name Mercedes Moné, where she is the reigning IWGP Women's Champion, Naomi's future remains undecided. Also, she has accompanied Sasha in her NJPW stint so far backstage.

In the meantime, the WWE Universe and her supporters were left heartbroken by the news of her confirmed departure from the promotion. However, what's interesting is that she is still listed under the active section of superstars on WWE's official website, which has also led to speculations that she could return in the future, given that her husband Jimmy Uso (one-half of the reigning Undisputed Tag-Team Champions) still works for the company.