    PKL Auction 2023: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat fetches INR 2 crore; Guman Singh draws INR 1 crore

    Day 1 of the Pro-Kabaddi League 2023 Auction was held on Saturday. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was the top buy, fetching more than ₹2 crore, while Guman Singh drew ₹1 crore-plus.

    Pro-Kabaddi League, PKL Auction 2023: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat fetches INR 2 crore; Guman Singh draws INR 1 crore-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 6, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    Pawan Kumar Sehrawat emerged as the most expensive buy on Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 (Season 9) Player Auctions held in Mumbai on Friday. On the other hand, Guman Singh was the most expensive Category B player, being bought for a whopping ₹1.21 crore by U Mumba. This auction also witnessed a jump in the ₹1 crore club from a couple of players in the last auction to four players. Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai were previously part of the ₹1 crore club. At the same time, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Fazel Atrachali and Guman Singh were part of the ₹1 crore club in this auction. A total of 30 players were sold to 12 franchises, with 4 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used on Day 1. The auction witnessed teams spend ₹18.11 crore on Day 1 across categories of players in the auction.

    PKL star domination continued
    The auction's highlight was Pawan Kumar Sehrawat smashing the record after Tamil Thalaivas bought him for a whopping sum of ₹2.26 crore. In the meantime, Vikash Khandola found a new home in Bengaluru Bulls after being owned for ₹1.70 crore. The raider became the second most expensive buy ever in PKL history. Pardeep Narwal returned to UP Yoddha after the franchise used the FBM Card at ₹90 lakh.

    ALSO WATCH: Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet?

    Demand for Iranians
    The Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali broke the record for the most expensive defender and overseas player after being acquired for ₹1.38 crore by Puneri Paltan. Atrachali held both records when U Mumba picked him for ₹1 crore in the 2018 auction. The Paltan received his compatriot, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakgsh (F), for ₹87 lakh.

    Following the Day 1 of the auction, PKL CEO Mr. Anupam Goswami voiced, “It was a fabulous day for all the teams on Day 1 of the player auctions. All the franchisees strategized well, and we saw some great bids today. We have a lot of action coming up tomorrow, and I hope all the teams will be able to build their desired squads.”

    ALSO READ: PKL 2022 - Dabang Delhi edges Patna Pirates to win maiden title, fans celebrate

    TOP 5 Category A players on Day 1
    Name Country Fetched Price (INR) Team
    Pawan Kumar Sehrawat India 2.26 crore Tamil Thalaivas
    Vikash Khandola India 1.7 crore Bengaluru Bulls
    Fazel Atrachali Iran 1.38 crore Puneri Paltan
    Pardeep Narwal India 90 lakh (FBM) UP Yoddha
    Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakgsh (F) Iran 87 lakh Puneri Paltan

     

    TOP 5 Category B players on Day 1
    Name Position Fetched Price (INR) Team
    Guman Singh Raider 1.21 crore U Mumba
    Sunil Kumar Defender 90 lakh Jaipur Pink Panthers
    Ashish Raider 45 lakh U Mumba
    Nitin Rawal All-rounder 37.5 lakh Haryana Steelers
    Surinder Singh Defender 35.5 lakh U Mumba

     

    Total amount spent by teams until end of Day 1
    Rank Teams Fetched Price (INR)
    1 Bengal Warriors 2.79 crore
    2 Bengaluru Bulls 3.29 crore
    3 Dabang Delhi KC 3.05 crore
    4 Gujarat Giants 1.31 crore
    5 Haryana Steelers 2.24 crore
    6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 3.20 crore
    7 Patna Pirates 3.60 crore
    8 Puneri Paltan 3.96 crore
    9 Tamil Thalaivas 3.83 crore
    10 Telugu Titans 3.35 crore
    11 U Mumba 3.07 crore
    12 UP Yoddha 3.38 crore
    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
