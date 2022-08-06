PKL Auction 2023: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat fetches INR 2 crore; Guman Singh draws INR 1 crore

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat emerged as the most expensive buy on Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 (Season 9) Player Auctions held in Mumbai on Friday. On the other hand, Guman Singh was the most expensive Category B player, being bought for a whopping ₹1.21 crore by U Mumba. This auction also witnessed a jump in the ₹1 crore club from a couple of players in the last auction to four players. Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai were previously part of the ₹1 crore club. At the same time, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Fazel Atrachali and Guman Singh were part of the ₹1 crore club in this auction. A total of 30 players were sold to 12 franchises, with 4 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used on Day 1. The auction witnessed teams spend ₹18.11 crore on Day 1 across categories of players in the auction.

PKL star domination continued

The auction's highlight was Pawan Kumar Sehrawat smashing the record after Tamil Thalaivas bought him for a whopping sum of ₹2.26 crore. In the meantime, Vikash Khandola found a new home in Bengaluru Bulls after being owned for ₹1.70 crore. The raider became the second most expensive buy ever in PKL history. Pardeep Narwal returned to UP Yoddha after the franchise used the FBM Card at ₹90 lakh.

Demand for Iranians

The Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali broke the record for the most expensive defender and overseas player after being acquired for ₹1.38 crore by Puneri Paltan. Atrachali held both records when U Mumba picked him for ₹1 crore in the 2018 auction. The Paltan received his compatriot, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakgsh (F), for ₹87 lakh.

Following the Day 1 of the auction, PKL CEO Mr. Anupam Goswami voiced, “It was a fabulous day for all the teams on Day 1 of the player auctions. All the franchisees strategized well, and we saw some great bids today. We have a lot of action coming up tomorrow, and I hope all the teams will be able to build their desired squads.”

TOP 5 Category A players on Day 1 Name Country Fetched Price (INR) Team Pawan Kumar Sehrawat India 2.26 crore Tamil Thalaivas Vikash Khandola India 1.7 crore Bengaluru Bulls Fazel Atrachali Iran 1.38 crore Puneri Paltan Pardeep Narwal India 90 lakh (FBM) UP Yoddha Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakgsh (F) Iran 87 lakh Puneri Paltan

TOP 5 Category B players on Day 1 Name Position Fetched Price (INR) Team Guman Singh Raider 1.21 crore U Mumba Sunil Kumar Defender 90 lakh Jaipur Pink Panthers Ashish Raider 45 lakh U Mumba Nitin Rawal All-rounder 37.5 lakh Haryana Steelers Surinder Singh Defender 35.5 lakh U Mumba