Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet? (WATCH)

    Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police playing Kabaddi in Himalayan snow in in Himachal Pradesh.

    Mar 13, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

    A video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops playing Kabaddi in snow-clad Himalayas at 12,500 feet in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral on social media platforms.

    The video is said to have been shot in Lahaul-Spiti of Himachal Pradesh which also shares boundaries with China. The temperature, at this time of year, is much below zero degrees Celsius.

    On being asked, a defence official said Kabbadi is played to keep the soldiers mentally and physically fit.

    In January, a video of Indian Army troops was viral, wherein they were performing the traditional 'Khukri Dance' in the snow-clad ranges of the Tangdhar sector.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Vukomanovic

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games - Owen Coyle on KBFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games? - Coyle

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1), Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Sahal Abdul Samad goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1): Sahal goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC

    Exclusive The European desis offering their sewa at the Poland border gcw

    Exclusive: The European ‘desis’ offering their ‘sewa’ at the Poland border

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22 semi-final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on HFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In football, you have to focus on a lot of details - Ferrando

    Video Top Stories

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh
    CRICKET

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Must See

    ITBP personnel snow Kabaddi 12500 feet himalayas
    Defence

    Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet? (WATCH)

    Exclusive The European desis offering their sewa at the Poland border gcw
    India News

    Exclusive: The European ‘desis’ offering their ‘sewa’ at the Poland border

    After mega win in 4 states PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat s Ahmedabad gcw
    India News

    After mega win in 4 states, PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad