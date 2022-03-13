Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet? (WATCH)

Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police playing Kabaddi in Himalayan snow in in Himachal Pradesh.

A video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops playing Kabaddi in snow-clad Himalayas at 12,500 feet in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video is said to have been shot in Lahaul-Spiti of Himachal Pradesh which also shares boundaries with China. The temperature, at this time of year, is much below zero degrees Celsius.

On being asked, a defence official said Kabbadi is played to keep the soldiers mentally and physically fit.

In January, a video of Indian Army troops was viral, wherein they were performing the traditional 'Khukri Dance' in the snow-clad ranges of the Tangdhar sector.