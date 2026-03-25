Young goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh, yet to make his senior debut, has been nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year and Upcoming Player of the Year at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025, a testament to his rapid rise in the sport.

For a player who is yet to make his senior international debut, Prince Deep Singh's rise has been anything but ordinary. The young goalkeeper, currently training at the Senior Men's National Camp, has found himself rubbing shoulders with the country's best after being nominated in two of the biggest categories -- Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2025 and Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2025 (Men - Under 21) -- at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 which will be held on March 27, 2026, in New Delhi, according to a Hockey India press release. It is a recognition that feels both surreal and deeply affirming for the 21-year-old player, who only broke into the international scene in 2024 with the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team, but has already won numerous laurels with the team - including a Gold medal at the FIH Junior Asia Cup 2024, a Silver medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025, and a Bronze medal at the FIH Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. Interestingly, Prince Deep Singh was also named 'Goalkeeper of the Tournament' in the Men's Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26, where he played for Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons.

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"I feel very happy and proud," Prince said with quiet conviction. "It usually takes time to get nominated for such awards, but I got this opportunity early. Performing well in tournaments and seeing my name among the top goalkeepers -- it motivates me a lot."

A Journey Forged Under Pressure

His journey to this moment has been shaped by performances under pressure. At the FIH Junior Men's World Cup 2025, where India clinched Bronze, Prince stood tall in crunch situations, particularly during India's quarter-final against Belgium -- a match that tested not just skill, but temperament. "That match was do-or-die for us," he recalled. "We conceded late, and it went into a shootout. My teammates kept telling me, 'You have played well, you will do it.' When I made the early saves, it reduced pressure on the team. The crowd, the noise -- it all boosted my confidence."

From Football Fields to Hockey Goalposts

Those moments, forged in high-stakes environments, have fast-tracked his growth -- but his beginnings were far more unassuming. Hailing from Pathankot, Prince did not start as a goalkeeper. He was a full-back at the Cheema Hockey Academy in Batala, balancing hockey with weekend football games. It was on those football fields that his natural instincts began to stand out. "I used to play as a goalkeeper in football and made some good saves. My coaches noticed my height and reach and suggested I try goalkeeping in hockey. That's how everything started," he said.

Mastering the Goalkeeper's Craft

Today, that instinct has evolved into a craft -- one that demands not just reflexes, but resilience. Goalkeeping, often described as one of the most mentally demanding positions in hockey, is something Prince is still mastering. "There is always pressure -- from the crowd, from the match situation," he explained. "I start preparing mentally a day before. I focus on rest, planning, and staying clear in my mind. During the game, communication helps me a lot. The more I talk, the more I stay in control."

Learning from senior players in the national setup has also been instrumental in shaping his approach, as he continues to absorb the nuances of elite-level hockey. Among his key learning moments, the Sultan Johor Cup 2025 stands out -- not for a Silver medal win, but for the lessons it offered. "Playing against teams like Australia made me realise the importance of giving 100% for the team in every moment," he said.

Elite Company and Future Ambitions

Despite not yet earning his senior cap, Prince's nomination alongside Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Suraj Karkera places him in elite company -- a testament to both his potential and his performances. "India has a strong pool of goalkeepers. To be nominated among them, even before my senior debut, feels special. It gives me confidence that I am on the right path," he said.

That belief is perhaps the biggest takeaway from this recognition -- a validation that is helping silence self-doubt and fuel ambition. "This clears a lot of doubts I had about myself. Now I know I'm doing something right. I just want to keep improving and build on this," he added.

Emphasising the importance of platforms like the Hockey India Annual Awards, he added, "These awards are a big source of motivation, especially for young players. Even getting nominated is a huge achievement and inspires us to do better."

With clear ambitions for the future, Prince signed off by stating his ultimate goal to win Olympic Gold. "My dream is to become the main goalkeeper for the Indian senior team and win a Gold medal at the Olympics." (ANI)