President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the trophies for the 135th Durand Cup at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony marked the build-up to the tournament, which kicks off on July 25 in Kolkata and will be played across five cities until August 23, 2026.

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the coveted Durand Cup trophies at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Trophy Unveiling and Flag Off Ceremony marked the official commencement of the 135th Durand Cup's build-up towards its July 25th kick-off at Kolkata's iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), according to a press release.

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Continuing a cherished tradition associated with the Highest Office of the country and the century-old Durand Cup, the President once again graced Asia's oldest football tournament, a legacy that can be traced back to the tenure of India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad. The President's Cup, one of the three unique Trophies awarded to the winners, was instituted at the pleasure of Dr Rajendra Prasad and was first awarded by him, the release said.

President Murmu on the Spirit of Football and Sport

Addressing the gathering on the august occasion, President Murmu said, "The Durand Cup has provided a platform to numerous football talents. I have been informed that this year, some new teams will also compete to become the winners of the Durand Cup, the President's Cup and the Shimla Trophy. I am pleased to know that a team from Sri Lanka is also participating in the tournament this year. I am confident that the inclusion of new teams will make this historic competition even more popular."

"Football brings people together. Good performances by players inspire and excite sports enthusiasts everywhere. The importance of sporting spirit is not limited to sports alone. It is an important value in life that teaches us equality, cooperation and the ability to remain resilient even in adverse circumstances", she said on the spirit of football and sport.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the former and present officials and players associated with this tournament. I extend my best wishes to all the teams and players participating in the competition for their performances. May you perform with excellence and true sporting spirit and enhance the prestige of the game", President Murmu said.

The ceremony was also attended among others by General N S Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Chairman Chief of Staff Committee and President, Durand Football Tournament Society; General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, Chief of the Army Staff; Admiral Krishna Swaminathan PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Chief of the Naval Staff; Air Marshal S. Sivakumar, VSM, Air Officer in Charge Administration; Lieutenant General V M Bhuvana Krishnan, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command and Patron, Durand Cup Organising Committee and Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Delhi Area and Member and Chairman, Standing Working Committee, Durand Football Tournament Society along with other senior officials of the three armed forces.

Among others who graced the occasion were Indian National Team star Lallianzuala Chhangte and the All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey, as well as representatives of all the 24 participating teams, sponsors, partners and other distinguished guests, who joined in celebrating the beginning of another edition of one of the world's longest-running football cup competitions.

CDS on Durand Cup's Popularity and Spirit of Unity

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, General NS Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Chairman Chief of Staff Committee and President, Durand Football Tournament Society said, "The Durand Cup has continued to gain popularity across the years and in this edition the popularity of football along with the popularity of the teams participating will increase with the enthusiasm of the players and the fans. The FIFA World Cup is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the world. I hope that the Durand Cup, too, will bring together the spirit of the world's most prestigious football competitions, as well as the sentiments of unity and sporting excellence, and will inspire the upcoming generations. I am grateful for the Hon. President of India for her presence and enhancing our enthusiasm and providing us with encouragement. I wish all the players, sponsors and everyone involved the best for a successful conduct of the Durand Cup"

A Symbol of National Unity and International Cooperation

Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Delhi Area, Member and Chairman, Standing Working Committee, Durand Football Tournament Society, while delivering the opening address, said, "The Durand Cup is not merely a football tournament; it is a powerful symbol of cooperation and unity that resonates not only across our nation but also beyond our borders. At the national level, the tournament brings together teams from different parts of the country. This year, 23 Indian teams are participating, including the Indian Defence Forces--Army, Navy and Air Force--as well as the Central Armed Police Forces, alongside several renowned and emerging football clubs. The coming together of these teams reflects the strength of our national unity, mutual respect, and the spirit of healthy competition. For the first time in this year's Durand Cup, Sri Lanka's Defender FC is participating in the tournament, exemplifying the spirit of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. The trophies being unveiled today are not merely symbols of victory; they also represent excellence, teamwork, discipline, and our collective commitment to coordination. Beyond the boundaries of sport, the Durand Cup plays a significant role in strengthening national unity and fostering international relations."

Eastern Command's Role in Nurturing Football Legacy

Lieutenant General V M Bhuvana Krishnan, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command and President, Durand Cup Organising Committee also addressed the gathering and said, "Over the years, the Eastern Command has been proud to play a vital role in nurturing this legacy. Our region, rich in footballing culture, from Kolkata's historic clubs to emerging centres across the East and Northeast has become a vibrant hub for players and fans alike. The Eastern Command have supported infrastructure, youth outreach, and competitive platforms that have helped local talent rise to national prominence. Grassroots programmes and military-civilian partnerships have brought football to thousands of children in towns and districts that once had limited access to structured training."

He further added, "The Durand Cup has continually evolved while preserving its rich heritage and providing generations of players with a prestigious platform to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level. As we embark on the 135th edition, we remain committed to carrying forward this legacy and ensuring that the Durand Cup continues to serve as a cornerstone of India's footballing ecosystem for many years to come."

'A Turning Point in My Career': Lallianzuala Chhangte

Sharing his association with the Durand Cup, Lallianzuala Chhangte said, "The Durand Cup holds a very special place in my heart. It is not just one of the oldest and most prestigious football tournaments in the world; it is a tournament that changed my life. I have had the privilege of playing in it several times, and I can honestly say that without the opportunities it has given me, I may never have reached where I am today. It became a turning point in my career, allowing me to grow and believe that greater things were possible".

135th IndianOil Durand Cup and Trophy Tour

The Trophy Tour marks the ceremonial inauguration of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup, which will be played from July 25 to August 23, 2026, across five host cities, namely Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Shillong and Guwahati. Ranchi will make a historic debut as a host venue in the tournament's 138-year history.

Following the flag-off ceremony, the Trophy Tour will travel across all five host cities, offering football fans an opportunity to witness the iconic silverware ahead of the tournament. The trophies will be on display in Shillong from July 11 to 14, before travelling to Imphal on July 15, Guwahati on July 16 and 17, Ranchi on July 18 and 19, and concluding in Kolkata on July 21 with the official pre-tournament press conference.

Tournament Details: Teams, Venues, and Key Matches

Organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services, the Durand Cup is the world's third-oldest surviving football competition. Established in 1888, it continues to be one of India's most prestigious football tournaments while providing an important platform for established stars, emerging talent and Services teams.

The 135th edition will feature 24 teams, including one foreign team representing the Sri Lankan armed forces, continuing the tournament's tradition of bringing together India's leading clubs, Services teams and international opposition.

A total of 43 matches will be played across six venues in five cities. Besides the VYBK, the Kishore Bharati Krirangan will be Kolkata's second venue while the Birsa Munda Football Stadium in Ranchi, the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong will be the other venues.

The first match on July 25th will be the Kolkata Derby between record 17-time champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and 16-time winners and current Indian Super League champions East Bengal FC. The competition will conclude with the Final at the same VYBK on August 23. (ANI)