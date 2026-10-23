Pratika Rawal scored an unbeaten century and Shafali Verma hit 64 as India comfortably defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets in their opening ODI encounter at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, marking a successful start for captain Smriti Mandhana.

Dominant Start for India in ODI Series

Pratika Rawal smashed an unbeaten century while Shafali Verma smashed a quickfire 64 as India defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets in their first-ever ODI encounter at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. India chased down the target of 198 with 22.5 overs to spare, with Rawal remaining unbeaten on 100 off 96 balls and Shafali scoring 64 not out off just 33 deliveries. The victory marked a dominant start for the reigning ODI world champions, who returned to the format after nearly eight months. It was also Smriti Mandhana's first ODI as India's full-time captain.

Zimbabwe's Innings and Bowling Performance

Earlier, N Shree Charani and Kranti Gaud shared seven wickets between them to bowl Zimbabwe out for 197 after the visitors elected to bat first. Zimbabwe made a steady start, reaching 46 for one in the first powerplay before Gaud dismissed opener Loryn Phiri, taking a catch off her own bowling after the batter top-edged a pull shot. Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano helped Zimbabwe build their innings, capitalising on loose deliveries. However, Mupachikwa struggled to maintain her early momentum and was dismissed for 25 off 43 balls by Shree Charani after miscuing a shot towards mid-off.

Beloved Biza kept the scoreboard moving through the middle overs but received limited support from the other end. Zimbabwe slipped to 140 for six at the start of the 36th over before Michelle Mavunga provided a late boost with 29 off 23 balls. Mavunga struck boundaries and cleared the ropes to lift the scoring rate, but Shree Charani ended her innings with a catch taken by Jintimani Kalita at long-on. Biza completed her fourth ODI half-century and, at 17 years and 291 days, became the second-youngest woman to score an ODI fifty against India, behind England's Sarah Taylor. She was eventually dismissed by Gaud while attempting to accelerate the scoring towards the end. Shree Charani and Gaud led India's bowling effort, restricting Zimbabwe to 197 and setting up a comfortable chase.

Clinical Chase by the Indian Batters

In response, Rawal and Mandhana gave India a brisk start, taking the score to 48 without loss in five overs. Rawal initially scored at a rapid pace before slowing down to reach her half-century off 54 balls. The opening partnership added 94 runs before Mandhana was dismissed while attempting to attack leg-spinner Olinder Chare, holing out to long-on. Shafali then took charge of the chase, raising the scoring rate with an aggressive display. Batting at No. 3 for only the second time in ODIs, she reached her half-century off 29 balls and struck 43 runs off 19 deliveries against Chare.

With Rawal on 89 and India needing 32 runs, Shafali hit three sixes in an over from Chare that yielded 20 runs. Rawal then struck Tendai Makusha for consecutive boundaries in the 27th over to complete her century. Shafali finished the contest with a lofted shot over off-spinner Nyasha Gwanzura's head, sealing India's nine-wicket victory. The match also marked India's return to the ODI format following their maiden World Cup triumph in November 2025. Mandhana, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second Women's Premier League title earlier this year, began her tenure as full-time ODI captain with a convincing win. (ANI)