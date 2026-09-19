Pranavi Urs was the top Indian, finishing T-9 with a 3-under 69 in the rain-hit opening round of the La Sella Open. Italy’s Anna Zanusso leads with a 6-under 66. Other Indians, Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth, were tied 62nd.

Pranavi Urs emerged as the top Indian and finished inside the Top 10 after the rain-hit opening round of the La Sella Open as the Ladies European Tour resumed following the Solheim Cup. Pranavi carded a 3-under 69 to lie tied ninth after completing her first round on Friday morning. She had been 2-under with two holes remaining when play was suspended on Thursday, but returned to finish strongly, picking up a birdie on one of her final two holes to move into the top 10.

Italy’s Anna Zanusso took a two-shot lead after completing a 6-under 66. Her opening round was interrupted by two lengthy weather delays, but she returned on Friday morning and made two birdies in her final four holes to move clear at the top of the leaderboard. Five players — Ariane Klotz, Caitlyn Macnab, Gemma Clews, Helen Briem and Hannah Screen — were tied for second at 4-under 68.

Pranavi, who is supported by Hero, began her round on the back nine and opened with a birdie before dropping a shot on the 11th. She recovered with birdies on the 17th and 18th to make the turn at 2-under. A bogey on the first hole briefly took her back to 1-under, but she responded with a birdie on the fourth before adding another on the ninth to close with four birdies against two bogeys.

Performance of other Indians

Among the other Indians in the field, Diksha Dagar also completed her round on Friday morning with an even-par 72. She was tied 62nd after an eventful opening day. Diksha, started with a birdie but then dropped shots on the sixth and seventh holes. A further bogey on the 10th left her at 3-over before she fought back with birdies on the 11th and 13th. She gave one back on the 16th but birdied the last to return to level par.

Avani Prashanth finished at 2-over 74 and was also tied 62nd. Starting on the back nine, she dropped three shots between the 13th and 16th holes before making her only birdie of the round on the 18th. She then made four straight pars on the front nine before completing her round.

Vani Kapoor carded a 4-over 76 to lie tied 78th after making two birdies and six bogeys.

Hitaashee Bakshi, the only Indian to complete her opening round on Thursday, struggled to a 5-over 77, with one birdie and six bogeys.

The tournament marks the return of the LET following the Solheim Cup and is being played at La Sella Golf Resort in Denia. (ANI)