Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian Grandmasters Koneru Humpy and Arjun Erigaisi on clinching the bronze medals at the 2025 FIDE Rapid Chess Championship in Doha.

PM Modi Congratulates Arjun Erigaisi

India's Arjun clinched his maiden bronze medal at the event, with a score of 9.5. Additonally, Arjun became only the second Indian male player, after legendary Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, to achieve a podium finish. PM Narendra Modi congratulated Arjun and wished him the best of endeavours for the upcoming chess tournament.

"Proud of Arjun Erigaisi for winning the Bronze medal in the open section at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha. His grit is noteworthy. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours," PM Modi wrote X.

Koneru Humpy Secures Bronze in Women's Section

The women's title came down to a blitz playoff after Zhu Jiner, Aleksandra Goryachkina, and defending champion Humpy Koneru all were tied on 8/10 points. In Round 11, Zhu and Goryachkina drew their games. Defending champion Koneru had a complete winning endgame against her opponent, B. Savitha, but she misplayed in time trouble, allowing a draw.

According to the regulations, in case of a tie for first place, only the top two players (based on tiebreaks) advanced to the playoff finals. This means Goryachkina and Zhu contested two blitz games, with Humpy taking home the bronze medal. Goryachkina quickly won the first and drew the second to secure the title.

After bagging a bronze medal in the event, PM Narendra Modi hailed Humpy's dedication towards the game.

"Congratulations to Koneru Humpy, who finished strongly at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha, securing the Bronze medal in the women's section. Her dedication towards the game is commendable. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote.

Upcoming World Blitz Championship

The action continues on Monday, December 29, with the start of the two-day World Blitz Championship in both the Open and Women's categories. (ANI)